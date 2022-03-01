Omnicom Public Relations Group's Erin Lanuti Named to PRWeek Dashboard 25: Class of 2022

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Public Relations Group (OPRG), a division of Omnicom Group's Communications Consultancy Network (NYSE: OMC), today announced that Chief Innovation Officer Erin Lanuti was chosen as one of the 25 most influential people in communications technology by PRWeek.

Lanuti is responsible for the global vision and oversight surrounding data, technology and innovation across Omnicom's 15 public relations agencies (including Ketchum, FleishmanHillard, Porter Novelli and Marina Maher Communications) – the largest body of communications professionals in the world.

Lanuti was selected as part of the 2022 Dashboard 25 class for being the visionary behind the award-winning omniearnedID™(OEID), the first analytics platform to validate the impact of communications on business outcomes, consumer behaviors and brand reputation. Less than a year after launch, this patent-pending approach is now in use at a range of Fortune 500 clients. Most recently omniearnedID won the Innovation SABRE – North America awards for Best in Marketing Technology and Best in Measurement, Post-Campaign Analysis for Ketchum's use of omniearnedID for the American Egg Board to measure return on influence.

Of Lanuti's award, PRWeek judges commented: "A veteran in the commstech space, it's no surprise Erin Lanuti's latest project is the most expansive application of data to communications yet. The visionary behind Omnicom's omniearnedID platform, Lanuti understands the impact of communications on business outcomes."

Chris Foster, CEO of OPRG, said, "Erin's drive and vision have propelled her from account executive to start-up founder to her role today as the first chief innovation officer at the world's largest PR agency holding company. She is integral to furthering the vision of making OPRG the most data-driven agency network in the world and infusing omniearnedID into the analytical DNA of every consultant across our agency network."

Launched in 2020, PRWeek's Dashboard 25 is a prestigious annual list of the primary movers, shakers and innovators in the comms tech space. It celebrates visionaries and risk-takers driving the PR industry forward, from media monitoring services, newswires, private equity, social media management, in-house client teams and PR agencies.

"Erin's passion, tenacity and deep comms knowledge, along with her vision, have helped her in working with Omnicom's Annalect to create OEID. OEID is the first analytics platform to validate the impact of comms on business outcomes, consumer behavior and reputation. She is one of the instigators of the massive transformation happening at OPRG," said Jonathan Nelson, CEO of Omnicom Digital.

Lanuti is a member of the Fast Company Executive Board and the women's network chief and an active mentor and presenter at conferences and universities.

For more information about omniearnedID, visit www.omnicomprgroup.com/omniearnedID.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, language strategy, global health strategy and change management. As the largest group of communications professionals in the world, our employees provide expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the Communications Consultancy Network, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC).

About Communications Consultancy Network

Communications Consultancy Network (CCN) is a global collective of the top global public relations, strategy, branding, and research agencies. Award-winning brands include FleishmanHillard, Ketchum, Porter Novelli, Marina Maher Communications, Interbrand, C Space, Wolff Olins, Sterling, Siegel & Gale and Hall & Partners. We are home to a group of highly talented and specialized consultants across industries and marketing disciplines, delivering strategic thinking and market-leading innovation to clients. CCN is a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC).

About Omnicom Group Inc.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

