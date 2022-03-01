Ocean West Capital Partners Acquires 152,000 SF Smoky Hollow Flex Campus In Off-Market Purchase

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean West Capital Partners ("Ocean West") has acquired the Smoky Hollow Flex Campus, a 152,000 square foot flex industrial campus on 5.1 acres located in the sought after Smoky Hollow submarket in El Segundo. Purchased in an off-market transaction, the project, originally built in the 1960's as a research and development facility for Wyle Laboratories, features an attractive brick façade, roll up loading doors, ceiling heights ranging from 15'-36', and a parking ratio of 2.0/1,000 SF. The campus is a rare contiguous block of available space in one of the most highly desired industrial markets in Southern California.

Ocean West plans to implement a comprehensive multimillion dollar repositioning of the asset with the goal of positioning it as the premier flex industrial campus in the market, catering to the long-established aerospace and defense, and the burgeoning technology, life science and entertainment industries. The renovation will touch all facets of the property and will include extensive exterior upgrades, rejuvenated landscaping, new parking facilities, new building systems, outdoor recreation spaces and the construction of a new building.

Formerly an industrial area with a rich history serving the defense, aerospace, and petroleum industries, Smoky Hollow has emerged as one of the most desirable creative hubs in the South Bay and Lower Westside markets. Located just minutes from the beach, Smoky Hollow is centrally located and provides convenient access to LAX, the Metrorail Green Line, and the 105 and 405 Freeways. El Segundo is home to the Los Angeles Air Force Base, The Aerospace Corporation, as well as the leading aerospace and defense R&D companies such as Northrop Grumman, Boeing, Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, and SpaceX. Additionally, El Segundo was recently designated as the headquarters for the United States Space Force's Space Systems Command, further enhancing demand in the coming years.

"This off-market flex industrial acquisition of the Smoky Hollow Flex Campus is a perfect representation of Ocean West's investment thesis in today's post-Covid environment," said Ryan Tucker, Principal at Ocean West Capital Partners. "The flex campus will be an ideal home for companies in the defense, aerospace, automotive, entertainment, and biotech industries that want to provide their workers with an innovative and collaborative work environment while at the same time offering modern manufacturing and R&D space."

Since its formation in 2010, Ocean West Capital Partners has acquired and operated industrial, office and multifamily residential investments and has completed over $6.5 billion of commercial real estate transactions. With over 100 years of combined experience and $50 billion of real estate transactions completed among its principals, Ocean West Capital Partners is a full service real estate investment, operations, and management platform dedicated to identifying and executing opportunities that create long-term value for its partners and investors.

For leasing opportunities, please contact Bob Safai, Bob Pearson, or Joe King with Madison Partners (310-820-5959).

