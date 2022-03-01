Nordstrom Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings

SEATTLE, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) today reported fourth quarter results in line with the Company's fiscal year 2021 outlook, demonstrating progress against its long-term growth strategy. The Company reported net earnings of $200 million, or $1.23 per diluted share ("EPS"), and earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT") of $299 million, or 6.8 percent of sales, for the fourth quarter. For the fiscal year ended January 29, 2022, net earnings were $178 million and diluted EPS was $1.10, with EBIT of $492 million, or 3.4 percent of sales. Net earnings for the fiscal year included an $88 million debt refinancing charge ($65 million after tax, or diluted EPS of $0.40) in the first quarter.
FOURTH QUARTER 2021 SUMMARY
- Total Company net sales in the fourth quarter increased 23 percent compared with the same period in fiscal 2020. Net sales decreased 1 percent compared with the same period in fiscal 2019, consistent with the third quarter of 2021. After taking into account an approximately 200 basis point impact due to the timing of this year's Anniversary Sale, fourth quarter sales improved sequentially over the third quarter. Full-year revenue for fiscal 2021, including retail sales and credit card revenues, increased 38 percent compared with fiscal 2020. GMV was flat in the fourth quarter and decreased 4 percent in fiscal 2021 when compared with the same periods in 2019.
- For the Nordstrom banner, net sales in the fourth quarter increased 23 percent compared with the same period in fiscal 2020 and were flat against the same period in fiscal 2019. GMV increased 2 percent and decreased 2 percent in the fourth quarter and in the fiscal year, respectively, when compared with the same periods in 2019.
- For the Nordstrom Rack banner, net sales increased 23 percent and decreased 5 percent compared with the same periods in fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2019, respectively. Fourth quarter net sales were a sequential improvement of 320 basis points over the third quarter of 2021.
- Digital sales in the fourth quarter decreased 1 percent compared with the same period in fiscal 2020 and increased 23 percent compared with the same period in fiscal 2019. Digital sales represented 44 percent of total sales during the quarter and 42 percent of sales for the fiscal year.
- Gross profit, as a percentage of net sales, of 38 percent increased 500 basis points compared with the same period in fiscal 2020, and increased 340 basis points compared with the same period in 2019, due to improved merchandise margins from reduced markdowns, and increased leverage on buying and occupancy costs.
- Ending inventory increased 19 percent compared with the same period in fiscal 2019, versus a 1 percent decrease in sales. Approximately half of the inventory increase versus 2019 was due to planned investments to prioritize in-stock levels.
- Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses, as a percentage of net sales, of 34 percent decreased 125 basis points compared with the same period in fiscal 2020, primarily due to leverage on higher sales, partially offset by labor cost pressure. SG&A expenses, as a percentage of net sales, increased 340 basis points compared with the same period in fiscal 2019 primarily as a result of fulfillment and labor cost pressures, partially offset by the non-cash asset impairment in 2019 of $32 million resulting from the integration of Trunk Club and continued benefit from resetting the cost structure in 2020.
- EBIT was $299 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $30 million during the same period in fiscal 2020, primarily due to higher sales volume and improved merchandise margins, partially offset by labor cost pressure. EBIT was flat versus the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, which included the impact of the Trunk Club impairment charge. EBIT margin was 6.8 percent of sales for the quarter, which was 10 basis points higher than the fourth quarter of 2019, and 3.4 percent for the fiscal year.
- Interest expense, net, of $33 million decreased from $48 million during the same period in fiscal 2020 as a result of the redemption of the 8.75% secured notes during the first quarter of fiscal 2021 and the 4.0% unsecured notes during the second quarter of fiscal 2021.
- Income tax expense during the fourth quarter was $66 million, or 25 percent of pretax earnings, compared with income tax benefit of $51 million in the same period of fiscal 2020. Last year's income tax included benefits associated with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act").
- Fourth quarter net earnings of $200 million increased from $33 million during the same period in fiscal 2020 primarily due to higher sales volume and gross margin.
- The Company finished the year with $1.1 billion in liquidity including $322 million in cash and the full $800 million available on its revolving line of credit, and a leverage ratio of 3.2 times.
FISCAL YEAR 2022 OUTLOOK
- Revenue growth, including retail sales and credit card revenues, of 5 to 7 percent versus fiscal 2021
- EBIT margin of 5.6 to 6.0 percent of sales
- Income tax rate of approximately 27 percent
- Earnings per share of $3.15 to $3.50, excluding the impact of share repurchase activity, if any
- Leverage ratio of approximately 2.5 times by year-end
NORDSTROM, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(unaudited; amounts in millions, except per share amounts)
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
January 29, 2022
January 30, 2021
January 29, 2022
January 30, 2021
Net sales
$ 4,382
$ 3,551
$ 14,402
$ 10,357
Credit card revenues, net
104
94
387
358
Total revenues
4,486
3,645
14,789
10,715
Cost of sales and related buying and
(2,699)
(2,365)
(9,344)
(7,600)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(1,488)
(1,250)
(4,953)
(4,162)
Earnings (loss) before interest and income
299
30
492
(1,047)
Interest expense, net2
(33)
(48)
(246)
(181)
Earnings (loss) before income taxes
266
(18)
246
(1,228)
Income tax (expense) benefit
(66)
51
(68)
538
Net earnings (loss)1,2
$ 200
$ 33
$ 178
$ (690)
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic
$ 1.26
$ 0.21
$ 1.12
$ (4.39)
Diluted1,2
$ 1.23
$ 0.21
$ 1.10
$ (4.39)
Weighted-average shares outstanding:
Basic
159.5
157.9
159.0
157.2
Diluted
162.4
160.9
162.5
157.2
Percent of net sales:
Gross profit
38.4%
33.4%
35.1%
26.6%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
34.0%
35.2%
34.4%
40.2%
Earnings (loss) before interest and income taxes
6.8%
0.8%
3.4%
(10.1%)
1
In 2020, we incurred COVID-19 related charges, which reduced net earnings for the year ended January 30, 2021 by $192 or $1.22 per diluted share. These charges
2
In the first quarter of 2021, we incurred charges related to our debt refinancing that increased interest expense by $88. Collectively, these charges reduced net earnings
NORDSTROM, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited; amounts in millions)
January 29, 2022
January 30, 2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 322
$ 681
Accounts receivable, net
255
245
Merchandise inventories
2,289
1,863
Prepaid expenses and other1
306
853
Total current assets
3,172
3,642
Land, property and equipment (net of accumulated depreciation of $7,737 and $7,159)
3,562
3,732
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,496
1,581
Goodwill
249
249
Other assets
390
334
Total assets
$ 8,869
$ 9,538
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 1,529
$ 1,960
Accrued salaries, wages and related benefits
383
352
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
242
260
Other current liabilities
1,160
1,048
Current portion of long-term debt
—
500
Total current liabilities
3,314
4,120
Long-term debt, net
2,853
2,769
Non-current operating lease liabilities
1,556
1,687
Other liabilities
565
657
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock, no par value: 1,000 shares authorized; 159.4 and 157.8 shares issued and
3,283
3,205
Accumulated deficit
(2,652)
(2,830)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(50)
(70)
Total shareholders' equity
581
305
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 8,869
$ 9,538
1
As of January 30, 2021 prepaid expenses and other included $612 of taxes receivable primarily related to CARES Act benefits. As of January 29, 2022 prepaid expenses and other included $18 of income taxes receivable.
NORDSTROM, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited; amounts in millions)
Year Ended
January 29, 2022
January 30, 2021
Operating Activities
Net earnings (loss)
$ 178
$ (690)
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating
Depreciation and amortization expenses
615
671
Asset impairment
—
137
Right-of-use asset amortization
175
168
Deferred income taxes, net
(11)
(7)
Stock-based compensation expense
79
67
Other, net
81
4
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(10)
(46)
Merchandise inventories
(383)
53
Prepaid expenses and other assets
542
(607)
Accounts payable
(400)
432
Accrued salaries, wages and related benefits
31
(157)
Other current liabilities
112
(143)
Lease liabilities
(284)
(237)
Other liabilities
(20)
7
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
705
(348)
Investing Activities
Capital expenditures
(506)
(385)
Other, net
(15)
38
Net cash used in investing activities
(521)
(347)
Financing Activities
Proceeds from revolving line of credit
400
800
Payments on revolving line of credit
(400)
(800)
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
675
600
Principal payments on long-term borrowings
(1,100)
—
Decrease in cash book overdrafts
(32)
(4)
Cash dividends paid
—
(58)
Proceeds from issuances under stock compensation plans
14
16
Tax withholding on share-based awards
(15)
(9)
Other, net
(86)
(15)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(544)
530
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
1
(7)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(359)
(172)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
681
853
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
$ 322
$ 681
NORDSTROM, INC.
SUMMARY OF NET SALES
(unaudited; amounts in millions)
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
January 29, 2022
January 30, 2021
January 29, 2022
January 30, 2021
Net sales:
Nordstrom
$ 3,027
$ 2,454
$ 9,640
$ 6,997
Nordstrom Rack
1,355
1,097
4,762
3,360
Total net sales
$ 4,382
$ 3,551
$ 14,402
$ 10,357
Net sales increase (decrease):
Nordstrom
23.3%
(18.6%)
37.8%
(29.6%)
Nordstrom Rack
23.5%
(22.9%)
41.7%
(35.3%)
Total Company
23.4%
(20.0%)
39.1%
(31.6%)
Digital sales as % of total net sales1
44%
54%
42%
55%
1
Sales conducted through a digital platform such as our websites or mobile apps. Digital sales may be self-guided by the customer, as in a traditional online order, or facilitated by a salesperson using a virtual styling or selling tool. Digital sales may be delivered to the customer or picked up in our Nordstrom stores, Nordstrom Rack stores or Nordstrom Local service hubs. Digital sales also include a reserve for estimated returns.
NORDSTROM, INC.
ADJUSTED RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL ("ADJUSTED ROIC")
(NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE)
(unaudited; dollar amounts in millions)
Four Quarters Ended
January 29, 2022
January 30, 2021
Net earnings (loss)
$ 178
$ (690)
Add (Less): income tax expense (benefit)
68
(538)
Add: interest expense
247
184
Earnings (loss) before interest and income tax expense
493
(1,044)
Add: operating lease interest1
87
95
Adjusted net operating profit (loss)
580
(949)
(Less) Add: estimated income tax (expense) benefit2
(159)
416
Adjusted net operating profit (loss) after tax
$ 421
$ (533)
Average total assets
$ 9,301
$ 9,718
Less: average deferred property incentives in excess of ROU assets3
(232)
(276)
Less: average non-interest bearing current liabilities
(3,352)
(3,138)
Average invested capital
$ 5,717
$ 6,304
Return on assets4
1.9%
(7.1%)
Adjusted ROIC4
7.4%
(8.5%)
1
We add back the operating lease interest to reflect how we manage our business. Operating lease interest is a
2
Estimated income tax (expense) benefit is calculated by multiplying the adjusted net operating profit (loss) by the effective tax rate for the trailing twelve month periods ended January 29, 2022 and January 30, 2021. The effective tax rate is calculated by dividing income tax expense (benefit) by earnings (loss) before income taxes for the same trailing twelve month periods.
3
For leases with property incentives that exceed the ROU assets, we reclassify the amount from assets to other current liabilities and other liabilities and reduce average total assets, as this better reflects how we manage our business.
4
COVID-19 related charges for the four quarters ended January 30, 2021 negatively impacted return on assets by approximately 200 basis points and Adjusted ROIC by approximately 280 basis points.
NORDSTROM, INC.
ADJUSTED DEBT TO EBITDAR (NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE)
(unaudited; dollar amounts in millions)
Adjusted Debt to earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and rent ("EBITDAR")is one of our key financial metrics and we believe that our debt levels are best analyzed using this measure, as it provides a reflection of our creditworthiness which could impact our credit rating and borrowing costs. This metric is calculated in accordance with our Revolver covenant and is a key component in assessing whether our revolving credit facility is secured or unsecured, as well as our ability to make dividend payments and share repurchases. Our goal is to manage debt levels to maintain an investment-grade credit rating while operating with an efficient capital structure.
January 29, 2022
Debt
$ 2,853
Add: estimated capitalized operating lease liability1
1,373
Adjusted Debt
$ 4,226
Four Quarters Ended
Net earnings
$ 178
Add: income tax expense
68
Add: interest expense, net
246
Adjusted earnings before interest and income taxes
$ 492
Add: depreciation and amortization expenses
615
Add: rent expense, net2
229
Add: other Revolver covenant adjustments3
1
Adjusted EBITDAR
$ 1,337
Debt to Net Earnings
16.0
Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR
3.2
1
Based upon the estimated lease liability as of the end of the period, calculated as the trailing four quarters of rent expense multiplied by six, a method of estimating the debt we would record for our leases that are classified as operating if they had met the criteria for a capital lease or we had purchased the property and is calculated under the previous lease standard (ASC 840), consistent with our Revolver covenant calculation requirements. The estimated lease liability is not calculated in accordance with, nor an alternative for, GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitution for our results reported under GAAP.
2
Rent expense, net of amortization of developer reimbursements, is added back for consistency with our Revolver covenant calculation requirements, and is calculated under the previous lease standard (ASC 840).
3
Other adjusting items to reconcile net earnings to Adjusted EBITDAR as defined by our Revolver covenant include interest income and certain non-cash charges where relevant.
NORDSTROM, INC.
FREE CASH FLOW (NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE)
(unaudited; amounts in millions)
Free Cash Flow is one of our key liquidity measures and, when used in conjunction with GAAP measures, we believe it provides investors with a meaningful analysis of our ability to generate cash from our business.
Year Ended
January 29, 2022
January 30, 2021
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$ 705
$ (348)
Less: capital expenditures
(506)
(385)
Less: change in cash book overdrafts
(32)
(4)
Free Cash Flow
$ 167
$ (737)
NORDSTROM, INC.
ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE)
(unaudited; amounts in millions)
Year Ended
January 29, 2022
January 30, 2021
Net earnings (loss)
$ 178
$ (690)
Add (Less): income tax expense (benefit)
68
(538)
Add: interest expense, net
246
181
Earnings (loss) before interest and income taxes
492
(1,047)
Add: depreciation and amortization expenses
615
671
Less: amortization of developer reimbursements
(78)
(86)
Add: asset impairments
—
137
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 1,029
$ (325)
