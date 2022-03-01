The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) Focuses on "Shaping the MS Experience" in Honor of MS Awareness Month

CHERRY HILL, N.J., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) recognizes March as Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Awareness Month. MSAA is proud to announce the 2022 awareness campaign theme Shaping the MS Experience, with specific programs addressing the many facets of the clinical approach to MS, such as how to choose an MS therapy, the science behind MS, and MS progression. MSAA invites the MS community to participate in various digital educational activities throughout the month of March, including:

Instagram Live with Dr. Mitzi Joi Williams and Damian Washington on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 from 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM Eastern: Join MSAA for a special Q&A session on Instagram Live between Dr. Mitzi Joi Williams of Joi Life Wellness and Co-Chairperson of MSAA's African American Advisory Board, and Patient Advocate and Actor Damian Washington as they chat about multiple sclerosis. To watch this discussion, please follow MSAA on Instagram at @MSAssociation.

"The Science Behind MS" Webinar on Thursday, March 17, 2022 from 8:00 PM – 9:00 PM Eastern: During this one-hour webinar, Esther Melamed , MD, PhD will dive into neuroimmunology, what happens to the body with MS, and the science behind MS therapeutics. Dr. Esther Melamed , neurologist at the Multiple Sclerosis and Neuroimmunology Center, Mulva Clinic for the Neurosciences, is a physician-scientist with a special interest in understanding environmental risk factors and underlying disease mechanisms in MS.

"Understanding Progression in MS" Webinar on Monday, March 28, 2022 from 8:00 PM – 9:00 PM Eastern: This webinar will provide viewers with a deeper understanding of the markers of progression and the effects of progression in people living with MS. Join us as Dr. Carrie Hersh , neurologist at the Cleveland Clinic, Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health and Chairperson of MSAA's Healthcare Advisory Council, discusses the importance of early treatment and adherence to delay MS progression; factors that can affect the progression of MS; and how to have conversations with your healthcare team to ensure that these issues are addressed promptly and efficiently.

"Choosing the Right MS Therapy" Podcast Episode: With so many MS disease-modifying therapies to consider, it can be overwhelming to choose what might be the best therapy for one's specific MS disease course. In this podcast episode, we will chat with MS specialist Dr. Barry Singer , Director and Founder of The MS Center for Innovations in Care and MSAA Board Member, about key considerations healthcare providers make in consultation with their patients to determine the best possible treatment course. Stay tuned for the release of this podcast episode in March!

"3 M's of MS" Podcast Episode: Dr. Andrew Woo , a private practice neurologist at Santa Monica Neurological Consultants and MSAA Board Member, shares his thoughts on the "3 M's of MS: Mangia, Microbiome, and Molecules" by discussing supplements and diets that have been studied or claimed to help MS, as well as other related autoimmune conditions. Stay tuned for the release of this podcast episode in March!

To access information and resources provided by MSAA during MS Awareness Month, please visit the MS Awareness Month hub page at https://mymsaa.org/awarenessmonth/.

About MSAA

The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) is a national nonprofit organization and leading resource for the entire MS community, improving lives today through vital services and support. MSAA provides free programs and services, such as: a Helpline with trained specialists; award-winning publications, including, The Motivator; MSAA's nationally recognized website, featuring educational videos, webinars, and research updates; a mobile phone app, My MS Manager™; safety and mobility equipment products; cooling accessories for heat-sensitive individuals; MRI funding; My MSAA Community, a peer-to-peer online support forum; MS Conversations blog; a clinical trial search tool; podcasts; and more. For additional information, please visit www.mymsaa.org or call (800) 532-7667.

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a disease of the central nervous system (CNS), which consists of the brain, optic nerves, and spinal cord. MS damages or destroys the protective covering (known as myelin) surrounding the nerves of the CNS, and can potentially injure the nerves as well. This damage causes reduced communication between the brain and nerve pathways. Common MS symptoms include visual problems, overwhelming fatigue, difficulty with balance and coordination, depression and cognitive issues, and various levels of impaired mobility. The prevalence of multiple sclerosis is estimated at nearly one million people nationwide and most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 15 and 50. MS is not contagious and researchers continue to look for both a cause and a cure.

