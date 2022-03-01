Molex Ramps Production of 400G ZR QSFP-DD Coherent Optical Transceivers to Meet Demands for Next-Generation Data Center Interconnect Networking - Boosts network reach and reliability while reducing costs and power consumption

LISLE, Ill., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Molex, a global electronics leader and connectivity innovator, is ramping production of its commercially available 400G ZR QSFP-DD pluggable coherent optical transceivers to support ever-increasing demands for advanced Data Center Interconnect (DCI) solutions. An integral part of Molex's ever-expanding optical transceiver portfolio, the 400G ZR and 400G ZR+ products are designed to deliver optimized data transmission rates with low power consumption in a small form factor.

"Molex is meeting the need for faster transmission speeds both between and inside next-gen data centers," said Joseph Chon, director, Coherent Technology and Product Line Management, Molex Optoelectronics. "By ramping commercialization and production of the 400G ZR product line, we can enable mega-cloud data center operators to better address a vast range of high-density, bandwidth-intensive applications."

The rapid rise in work-from-home and distance learning has created unprecedented bandwidth requirements, which also are impacted by major adoption of streaming video, social networking and applications leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing. As a result, data center operators are seeking high-density, low-latency and low-power Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) links to connect multiple data centers. With Molex's 400G ZR QSFP-DD coherent optical transceivers, operators can connect data centers within a region, enabling them to function as a single data center without the need for a separate transport box.

Standards-Based, Verified Performance

Designed in compliance with the Optical Internetworking Forum (OIF) 400G ZR standard, Molex's 400G ZR is among the first standards-based, pluggable coherent optical modules to be commercially available in volume. In addition, the 400G OpenZR+, which is slated for availability in Q2, extends reach from 120km to about 600km at low power consumption to enable 12.8T in 1RU switch or router chassis.

Molex also completed experimental verification of 400 Gb/s data transmission over DCI ZR distances in a 75 GHz spaced DWDM link with amplification in an Open Line System (OLS). Using the compact, cost-effective Molex 400G ZR QSFP-DD transceiver modules in conjunction with 75 GHz OLS increases bandwidth capacity of optical fibers in a DCI application and can decrease the cost per bit significantly.

Collaboration with Marvell Drives Adoption of IP-over-DWDM

In related news, Molex is collaborating with Marvell to further enable simplified, more reliable edge and data center networks. Today, Marvell issued a news release announcing plans to work with Molex on a 400G QSFP-DD optical module based on the Marvell® Deneb™ Coherent DSP (CDSP) while fully supporting the OpenZR+ Multi-Source Agreement (MSA).

OFC'22 Technology Showcase

Molex Data Communications & Specialty Solutions

Molex builds on decades of innovation and expertise in the data center, telecom and networking industries to help streamline critical network infrastructure upgrades while addressing an array of technology challenges with higher-frequency communications and connectivity. The company has proven expertise in signal-integrity and optical wavelength management, optical transceivers and connectivity, radio frequency (RF) technology and antennas as well as mmWave and micro connectors. Complete product design, testing and manufacturing capabilities extend across the 5G ecosystem of network service providers, equipment OEMs, device manufacturers along with key stakeholders in automotive, consumer, enterprise, industrial and medical markets.

About Molex

Molex is a global electronics leader committed to making the world a better, more-connected place. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex enables transformative technology innovation in the automotive, data center, industrial automation, healthcare, 5G, cloud and consumer device industries. Through trusted customer and industry relationships, unrivaled engineering expertise, and product quality and reliability, Molex realizes the infinite potential of Creating Connections for Life. For more information, visit www.molex.com.

