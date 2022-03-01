Mazda Reports February Sales Results

Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:00 AM PST|Updated: 35 minutes ago

IRVINE, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total February sales of 28,166 vehicles, an increase of 8.3 percent compared to February 2021. Year-to-date sales totaled 49,245 vehicles; a decrease of 3.9 percent compared to the same time last year. With 24 selling days in February, compared to the same number the year prior, the company posted an increase of 8.3 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

Mazda Reports February Sales Results
Mazda Reports February Sales Results(PRNewswire)

CPO sales totaled 3,562 vehicles in February, a decrease of 32 percent compared to February 2021.

Sales Highlights

  • Second highest February sales in the U.S. with 28,166 vehicles sold.
  • Best February sales ever of the CX-5 with 16,404 vehicles sold.
  • Best February sales ever of the CX-9 with 3,803 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported February sales of 3,616 vehicles, a decrease of 12.1 percent compared to February last year.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported February sales of 4,007 vehicles, a decrease of 5.5 percent compared to February last year.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.

Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.













Month-To-Date


Year-To-Date














February

February

YOY %

% MTD


February

February

YOY %

% MTD



2022

2021

Change

DSR


2022

2021

Change

DSR













Mazda3

2,969

3,083

(3.7)%

(3.7)%


6,439

6,129

5.1%

5.1%


Mazda 3 Sdn

1,224

2,011

(39.1)%

(39.1)%


2654

4,191

(36.7)%

(36.7)%


Mazda 3 HB

1,745

1,072

62.8%

62.8%


3785

1,938

95.3%

95.3%













Mazda6

55

1,327

(95.9)%

(95.9)%


311

2,725

(88.6)%

(88.6)%













MX-5 Miata

556

836

(33.5)%

(33.5)%


942

1,372

(31.3)%

(31.3)%


MX-5 

227

299

(24.1)%

(24.1)%


362

527

(31.3)%

(31.3)%


MXR

329

537

(38.7)%

(38.7)%


580

845

(31.4)%

(31.4)%













CX-3

-

519

-

-


-

893

-

-


CX-30

4,333

5,005

(13.4)%

(13.4)%


6151

8,629

(28.7)%

(28.7)%


CX-5

16,404

12,087

35.7%

35.7%


29008

25,669

13.0%

13.0%


CX-9

3,803

3,151

20.7%

20.7%


6315

5,849

8.0%

8.0%


MX-30

46

0

-

-


79

0

-

-













CARS

3,580

5,246

(31.8)%

(31.8)%


7,692

10,226

(24.8)%

(24.8)%


TRUCKS

24,586

20,762

18.4%

18.4%


41,553

41,041

1.2%

1.2%













TOTAL

28,166

26,008

8.3%

8.3%


49,245

51,267

(3.9)%

(3.9)%
























*Selling Days

24

24




48

48















Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., and oversees the sales,...
Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at www.mazdausamedia.com. (PRNewsFoto/Mazda North American Operations) (PRNewsfoto/MAZDA NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mazda-reports-february-sales-results-301492903.html

SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.