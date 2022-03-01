JLL Income Property Trust Increases Quarterly Dividend

CHICAGO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL Income Property Trust, an institutionally managed daily NAV REIT (NASDAQ: ZIPTAX; ZIPTMX; ZIPIAX; ZIPIMX) with more than $5.9 billion in portfolio assets, announced that on February 28, 2022, its Board of Directors declared a dividend for the first quarter of 2022 of $0.14 per share, a 3.7% increase from the prior quarter's $0.135 per share. This represents the seventh dividend increase since Income Property Trust's inception in 2012, and will be the 41st consecutive dividend paid to its stockholders.

The dividend is payable on or around March 31, 2022 to stockholders of record as of March 24, 2022. On an annualized basis, this gross dividend is equivalent to $0.56 per share and represents a yield of approximately 4.0 percent on a NAV per share of $13.95 as of February 28, 2022. All stockholders will receive $0.14 per share less applicable share class specific fees and the annualized yield will differ based on the share class.

"We are pleased to once again enhance the current return to our stockholders through this increased dividend and demonstrate our ongoing commitment to providing attractive, risk-adjusted returns," said Allan Swaringen, President and CEO of JLL Income Property Trust. "We've achieved consistent growth over the past decade, with 2021 representing our strongest performance since inception, having generated nearly a 22 percent annual return for investors, of which 4.5 percent represented income. As our stockholders and their advisors look to combat the current inflationary environment, dividend growth can help offset cost-of-living increases we are all experiencing."

A fourth quarter dividend of $0.135 per share, less applicable share class specific fees, was paid according to the table below on December 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of December 23, 2021. Any future dividends will be approved at the discretion of the Board of Directors.



M-I Share A-I Share1 M Share2 A Share3 Q4 Quarterly Gross Dividend per Share $0.13500 $0.13500 $0.13500 $0.13500 Less: Dealer Manager Fee per Share - ($0.00825) ($0.00866) ($0.02407) Q4 Quarterly Net Dividend per Share $0.13500 $0.12675 $0.12634 $0.11093 NAV per Share as of December 31, 2021 $13.58 $13.59 $13.58 $13.56 Annualized Net Dividend Yield Based on NAV as of December 31, 2021 4.0% 3.7% 3.7% 3.3%





1. A dealer manager fee equal to 1/365th of 0.30% of NAV is allocated to Class A-I stockholders daily and reduces

the quarterly dividend paid. 2. A dealer manager fee equal to 1/365th of 0.30% of NAV is allocated to Class M stockholders daily and reduces

the quarterly dividend paid. 3. A dealer manager fee equal to 1/365th of 0.85% of NAV is allocated to Class A stockholders daily and reduces

the quarterly dividend paid.

JLL Income Property Trust is an institutionally managed, daily NAV REIT that brings to investors a growing portfolio of commercial real estate investments selected by an institutional investment management team and sponsored by one of the world's leading real estate services firms.

For more information on JLL Income Property Trust, please visit our website at www.jllipt.com.

About Jones Lang LaSalle Income Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIPTAX; ZIPTMX; ZIPIAX; ZIPIMX)

Jones Lang LaSalle Income Property Trust, Inc. is a daily NAV REIT that owns and manages a diversified portfolio of high quality, income-producing residential, industrial, grocery-anchored retail, healthcare and office properties located in the United States. JLL Income Property Trust expects to further diversify its real estate portfolio over time, including on a global basis. For more information, visit www.jllipt.com.

About LaSalle Investment Management

LaSalle Investment Management is one of the world's leading real estate investment managers. On a global basis, LaSalle manages approximately $76 billion of assets in private and public real estate property and debt investments as of Q4 2021. LaSalle's diverse client base includes public and private pension funds, insurance companies, governments, corporations, endowments and private individuals from across the globe. LaSalle sponsors a complete range of investment vehicles including separate accounts, open- and closed-end funds, public securities and entity-level investments. For more information please visit http://www.lasalle.com, and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements and Future Results

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to JLL Income Property Trust. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not descriptions of historical facts and include statements regarding management's intentions, beliefs, expectations, research, market analysis, plans or predictions of the future. Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Past performance is not indicative of future results and there can be no assurance that future dividends will be paid.

