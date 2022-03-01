ISHLT Annual Meeting and Scientific Sessions to Convene International Transplant Community Next Month

ADDISON, Texas, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) will host its 42nd Annual Meeting and Scientific Sessions on 27-30 April, 2022. Attendees will meet in Boston, MA USA, marking the first time the ISHLT community has met in person since 2019. The event will include educational content spanning the breadth of clinical practice and research concerning heart and lung transplantation, advanced heart and lung disease, mechanical circulatory support, and pulmonary vascular disease. Virtual access to selected education will also be available after the meeting concludes.

Abstracts for ISHLT2022 are now available; the meeting returns to an in-person format for the first time since 2019.

Full-text abstracts and author information for the Annual Meeting, as well as details about all invited lecture presentations, are now available for review on the ISHLT2022 website under the Scientific Program.

"The 42nd Annual Meeting and Scientific Sessions of the ISHLT offers a unique and exciting opportunity to hear about the latest advances in heart and lung disease, as well as transplantation," says Laurie Snyder, MD, MHS, ISHLT 2022 Scientific Program Chair. "With a wide range of topics including pediatrics, MCS, organ perfusion, infectious diseases, and pharmacology, the ISHLT2022 program planning committee has planned something for everyone. I am looking forward to seeing colleagues in Boston!"

Attendees of the meeting will be immersed in educational content covering the latest clinical advances, basic science research, and innovative technologies relevant to advanced cardiothoracic disease. Sessions include 36 symposia, three plenary sessions, 18 sunrise symposia, 46 oral abstract sessions, and 18 mini oral abstract sessions. Up to 29.25 continuing education credits will be available during most of the meeting's sessions; more information on CME is available at the Annual Meeting website.

Session topics span the four Interdisciplinary Networks of the ISHLT—Advanced Heart Failure and Transplantation, Advanced Lung Failure and Transplantation, Mechanical Circulatory Support, and Pulmonary Vascular Disease (PAH & CTEPH). Speakers at the event represent all ten of the ISHLT's Professional Communities (Anesthesiology and Critical Care, Cardiology, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Infectious Diseases, Nursing and Allied Health, Pathology, Pediatrics, Pharmacy, Pulmonology, and Research and Immunology).

ISHLT2022 will also feature special debates, conversations, and presentations at its plenary sessions, including featured abstracts and invited lecturers. The Opening Plenary will include a timely presentation entitled "How We Got Here: A Conversation About Xenotransplantation," featuring two leaders in the field: Richard N. Pierson, III, MD, and Muhammad M. Mohiuddin, MBBS. For a full look at the plenary sessions that will bring the entire conference together, visit the ISHLT2022 online program viewer.

In addition to the wide variety of educational opportunities at the meeting, ISHLT2022 is also a time for worldwide recognition in the field. ISHLT will present the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award at its second plenary session, honoring recipient Hannah Valantine, MD, MRCP. The closing plenary session will also feature the presentation of ISHLT's 2022 Research Grants and Scientific Abstract Awards by Awards Chair Kathleen Grady, PhD, APN, FAAN.

To help members build connections and camaraderie, ISHLT2022 has a variety of organized networking opportunities, including the new First-Time Attendee Orientation and Breakfast, refreshment breaks in the exhibit hall, and additional networking events for Professional Communities and specialties. For the most up to date times and locations, as well as new sessions that may be added, attendees can visit the Schedule at a Glance online or download the mobile app when it becomes available next month.

Representatives and members from the industry side of the cardiothoracic community will also attend meeting to share ideas, technology, and solutions. A sold-out Exhibit Hall will allow attendees to connect with industry partners to see the newest products and innovations. Industry Supporters will also host Industry Symposia, non-CME educational events where industry partners can share innovations and ideas.

Health and safety is a primary concern of the Society, and more information on COVID-19 protocols and precautions can be found on the ISHLT website.

"Our first in-person event since 2019 will be a celebration of our international, multidisciplinary community," says Greg Schultz, CAE, ISHLT Chief Executive Officer. "As always, it will become the place to be for people from clinical, research, academic, and industry settings who are invested in improving outcomes for patients. Like everyone else, I can't wait."

For more information about ISHLT2022, and to register for the event, visit ishlt.org/ishlt2022.

About ISHLT

The International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation is a not-for-profit, multidisciplinary professional organization dedicated to improving the care of patients with advanced heart or lung disease through transplantation, mechanical circulatory support and innovative therapies. With members in more than 45 countries, ISHLT is the world's largest organization dedicated to the research, education and advocacy of end-stage heart and lung disease. ISHLT members represent more than 15 different professional disciplines. For more information, visit www.ishlt.org.

