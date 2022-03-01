InventHelp Inventor Develops Unique Line of Pillows for Meditating (ALU-119)

PITTSBURGH, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a tranquil accessory to help people relax while meditating," said an inventor, from Atlanta, Ga., "so I invented TRANSCEND CENTER MEDITATION PILLOWS. My design would represent the energy centers or chakras and it could enhance the meditating experience."

The invention provides a unique pillow for use while meditating. In doing so, it enhances comfort when sitting or kneeling. It also could help to relive pressure, stress and anxiety and it could promote emotional wellbeing and self-awareness. The invention features an attractive and organic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who meditate. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

