InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Sink for Truck Drivers (CNH-117)

PITTSBURGH, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a semi-truck driver and I needed a way to wash my hands and face, clean a coffee cup and brush my teeth when parked," said an inventor, from Springfield, Ohio, "so I invented the MINI SINK/E-SINK. My design could help people to maintain personal hygiene and sanitary conditions in a comfortable environment, particularly in the age of the coronavirus."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to wash the hands or other items within a truck or car. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use a sink at a public rest stop. As a result, it helps to improve personal hygiene and it increases convenience, sanitation and comfort. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for semi-truck drivers, vehicle owners, campers, on-the-go individuals, germ-conscious individuals, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

