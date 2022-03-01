INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS

LONDON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. Today, at 8:00 a.m. EST, management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below.
"Our 2021 financial results reflect the best revenue, profit, and cash flow performance in the last four years, meeting or exceeding target levels on strong performance across the portfolio," said Vince Sadusky, CEO of IGT. "We made important progress on several strategic objectives, and I am excited to be leading IGT in the next chapter of its evolution. We have set aggressive but achievable multi-year goals and we have a focused strategy to maximize value for all stakeholders."
"Improving leverage to 3.5x a year ahead of schedule enables us to pursue a balanced capital allocation framework that supports investing for growth, continued debt reduction, and the reinstatement of capital returns through quarterly dividends and share repurchases," said Max Chiara, CFO of IGT. "As we enter 2022, the Company is in a very good place with a solid financial condition and a strong foundation for further growth."
Overview of Consolidated Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results
Quarter Ended
Y/Y
Constant
Year Ended
Y/Y
Constant
All amounts from continuing operations
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(In $ millions, unless otherwise noted)
GAAP Financials:
Revenue
Global Lottery
687
630
9%
12%
2,812
2,164
30%
28%
Global Gaming
321
222
45%
45%
1,112
837
33%
32%
Digital & Betting
42
33
25%
24%
165
115
44%
40%
Total revenue
1,050
885
19%
21%
4,089
3,115
31%
29%
Operating income/(loss)
Global Lottery
217
195
11%
14%
1,088
642
69%
65%
Global Gaming
36
(42)
NA
NA
43
(212)
NA
NA
Digital & Betting
5
3
41%
19%
33
6
421%
383%
Corporate support expense
(33)
(20)
(66)%
(76)%
(104)
(76)
(37)%
(33)%
Other(1)
(39)
(40)
2%
2%
(158)
(468)
66%
66%
Total operating income/(loss)
186
96
93%
96%
902
(107)
NA
NA
Operating Income margin
18%
11%
22%
(3)%
Net cash provided by operating activities
396
251
58%
1,010
595
70%
Cash and cash equivalents
591
907
(35)%
591
907
(35)%
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
Adjusted EBITDA
Global Lottery
336
313
7%
10%
1,545
1,086
42%
39%
Global Gaming
66
(10)
NA
NA
173
(38)
NA
NA
Digital & Betting
9
8
12%
3%
48
22
116%
105%
Corporate support expense
(24)
(16)
(49)%
(62)%
(80)
(62)
(29)%
(24)%
Total Adjusted EBITDA
387
295
31%
33%
1,686
1,008
67%
64%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
37%
33%
41%
32%
Free cash flow
326
201
62%
771
340
127%
Net debt(2)
5,922
7,319
(19)%
(1) Primarily includes purchase price amortization
(2) Historical net debt recast to only reflect continuing operations
Note: Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this news release
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Key Highlights:
- Hosted Investor Day introducing Grow, Innovate, and Optimize strategic initiatives to deliver compelling 2025 financial targets
- Completed sale of Italy B2C gaming businesses; net proceeds used to reduce debt
- Created stand-alone Digital & Betting segment; strengthened leadership with appointments of Joe Asher and Gil Rotem
- Achieved over $200 million in OPtiMa structural cost savings versus 2019
- Reinstated $0.20 per common share quarterly cash dividend; repurchased 1.5 million shares for $41 million at an average price of $27.22 per share
- Awarded 10-year lottery contract with Connecticut Lottery Corporation, replacing an incumbent following a competitive procurement
- Won "Casino Supplier of the Year" award in 2021 Global Gaming Awards London
- Extended cashless momentum with several deployments and regulatory approval in Nevada
- Company's lottery operations re-certified by World Lottery Association for Corporate Social Responsibility Standards and Responsible Gaming Framework for Suppliers
Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights:
Revenue of $4.1 billion, up 31% from $3.1 billion in the prior year, driven by impressive growth across segments
- Global Lottery revenue of $2.8 billion, up from $2.2 billion, driven by 20% same-store sales growth and including around $165 million in benefits from certain discrete items in the first half of 2021
- Global Gaming revenue rises 33% to $1.1 billion, as continued recovery drives key performance indicators higher
- Digital & Betting revenue increases to $165 million, up 44%, propelled by new jurisdictions and customers
Operating income of $902 million, versus operating loss of $107 million in the prior-year period
- Driven by double-digit revenue growth
- Strong profit flow-through in Global Lottery segment enhanced by positive mix of high-margin Italy lottery sales; contribution of about $140 million from certain discrete items in the first half of 2021
- Improved operating leverage from revenue growth coupled with benefit of structural cost savings in Global Gaming
- Digital & Betting increases significantly on solid operating leverage
Net interest expense of $341 million, compared to $398 million in the prior year
- Net proceeds from asset sale and free cash flow generation drove lower average debt balances
- Proactive liability management actions lowered the average cost of debt
Provision for income taxes of $274 million versus $28 million in the prior year driven by significant increase in operating profitability and valuation allowances on deferred tax assets
Net income of $670 million compared to net loss of $839 million in the prior-year period
- Significant increase in profit
- Gain on sale of Italy gaming businesses
- Goodwill impairment and non-cash foreign exchange losses in prior year
Adjusted EBITDA totaled nearly $1.7 billion, up 67% compared to the prior year; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 41%, among the highest level in Company history
Cash from operations was $1.0 billion compared to $595 million in the prior-year period
- Strong performance and rigorous management of invested capital
- Record free cash flow of $771 million, up from $340 million
Shareholder returns reinstated with $41 million deployed for $0.20 per share quarterly cash dividend and $41 million for share repurchases
Net debt of $5.9 billion, down $1.4 billion from $7.3 billion at December 31, 2020
- Strong cash flow generation
- Proceeds from sale of Italy B2C gaming businesses
- Net debt leverage of 3.5x, down from 6.4x at December 31, 2020, the lowest level in Company history and achieving the 2022 leverage target a year early
Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:
Consolidated revenue of $1.0 billion, up 19% from $885 million in the prior-year period, on double-digit, constant currency growth across segments
- Global Lottery revenue totals $687 million, up from $630 million in the prior year, on 8% same-store sales growth
- Global Gaming revenue of $321 million, up 45% from the prior year, primarily driven by higher replacement unit sales and average selling prices
- Digital & Betting revenue rises to $42 million compared to $33 million in the prior year, propelled by new jurisdictions and customers
Operating income of $186 million, nearly doubling from $96 million in the prior year
- Revenue growth with strong profit flow-through
- Sustained focus on cost discipline/avoidance
Net interest expense of $77 million, down from $101 million in the prior-year
- Lower average debt balances
- Proactive liability management actions lowered the average cost of debt
Provision for income taxes of $56 million, down from $73 million, as prior year impacted by non-deductible foreign exchange losses and valuation allowances on deferred tax assets
Net income was $55 million versus a net loss of $220 million due to increased profit and lower non-cash foreign exchange losses
Adjusted EBITDA of $387 million, up 31% from $295 million in the prior year
Cash from operations of $396 million, up 58% from $251 million in the prior-year period
- Solid financial performance and invested capital management
- Free cash flow of $326 million, up from $201 million
- Record-level quarterly cash flow generation
Cash and Liquidity Update
Total liquidity of $2.3 billion as of December 31, 2021; $591 million in unrestricted cash and $1.7 billion in additional borrowing capacity
Recently received credit rating upgrades with Standard & Poor's rising to BB+ and Moody's to Ba2, both with a stable outlook
Other Developments
On January 20, 2022, the Company announced several Executive and Board leadership changes
- Lorenzo Pellicioli to retire as Chairperson of the Board of Directors
- Marco Sala appointed Executive Chair of the Board of Directors
- Vincent Sadusky appointed CEO and Executive Director
- Maria Pinelli appointed to the Board of Directors and Chair of the Audit Committee
- Ashley M. Hunter appointed to the Board of Directors and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee
Yesterday, the Company announced an agreement to sell its Italian proximity payment business
- €700 million purchase price; €630M enterprise value
- Net proceeds primarily used to reduce debt
- Transaction expected to close during the third quarter of 2022
The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share
- Ex-dividend date of March 14, 2022
- Record date of March 15, 2022
- Payment date of March 29, 2022
Reaffirming Full-year and Introducing First Quarter 2022 Outlook
Full-year
- Revenue of ~$4.1 billion - $4.3 billion
- Operating income margin of 20% - 22%
- Cash from operations of $850 million - $1,000 million
- Capital expenditures of $400 million - $450 million
First quarter
- Revenue of ~$1.0 billion - $1.1 billion
- Operating income margin of 20% - 22%
Outlook not adjusted for announced sale of Italian proximity payment business or any impact from the Russia/Ukraine conflict
Note: Certain totals in the tables included in this press release may not add due to rounding
Comparability of Results
All figures presented in this news release are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise. Adjusted figures exclude the impact of items such as purchase accounting, impairment charges, restructuring expense, foreign exchange, and certain one-time, primarily transaction-related items. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables in this news release. Constant currency changes for 2021 are calculated using the same foreign exchange rates as the corresponding 2020 period. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate the Company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of business trends. These constant currency changes and non-GAAP financial measures should however be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Amounts reported in millions are computed based on amounts in thousands. As a result, the sum of the components may not equal the total amount reported in millions due to rounding. Certain columns and rows within tables may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages and earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying unrounded amounts.
About IGT
IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivalled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.IGT.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall", "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. Nothing in this news release is intended, or is to be construed, as a profit forecast or to be interpreted to mean that the financial performance of International Game Technology PLC for the current or any future financial years will necessarily match or exceed the historical published financial performance or International Game Technology PLC, as applicable. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management supplements the reporting of financial information, determined under GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial information. Management believes the non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but it is not intended to nor should it be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. The Company encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, interest expense, foreign exchange gain (loss), other non-operating expenses, depreciation, impairment losses, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income), and certain other non-recurring items. Other non-recurring items are infrequent in nature and are not reflective of ongoing operational activities. For the business segments, Adjusted EBITDA represents segment operating income (loss) before depreciation, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income) and certain other non-recurring items.
Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents debt (a GAAP measure, calculated as long-term obligations plus short-term borrowings) minus capitalized debt issuance costs and cash and cash equivalents. Cash and cash equivalents are subtracted from the GAAP measure because they could be used to reduce the Company's debt obligations. Management believes that net debt is a useful measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.
Net debt leverage and Leverage are non-GAAP financial measures that represents the ratio of Net debt as of a particular balance sheet date to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months ("LTM") prior to such date. Prior to the disposal of the Italian B2C gaming businesses in the second quarter of 2021, management calculated the Net debt leverage ratio as the ratio of Net debt as of a particular balance sheet date to the LTM of Adjusted EBITDA – combined prior to such date. Management believes that Net debt leverage is a useful measure to assess our financial strength and ability to incur incremental indebtedness when making key investment decisions.
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing IGT's ability to fund its activities, including debt service and distribution of earnings to shareholders.
Constant currency is a non-GAAP financial measure that expresses the current financial data using the prior-year/period exchange rate (i.e., the exchange rates used in preparing the financial statements for the prior year). Management believes that constant currency is a useful measure to compare period-to-period results without regard to the impact of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates.
A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this release. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.
Select Performance and KPI data: (In $ millions, unless otherwise noted)
GLOBAL LOTTERY
Q4'21
Q4'20
Y/Y
Constant
FY'21
FY'20
Y/Y
Constant
Revenue
Service
Operating and facilities management contracts
608
549
11%
13%
2,569
1,944
32%
30%
Upfront license fee amortization
(50)
(52)
5%
—%
(206)
(200)
(3)%
—%
Operating and facilities management contracts, net
558
497
12%
15%
2,363
1,744
35%
33%
Other
87
86
1%
6%
327
299
10%
7%
Total service revenue
646
583
11%
13%
2,690
2,043
32%
29%
Product sales
42
47
(11)%
(10)%
123
121
1%
—%
Total revenue
687
630
9%
12%
2,812
2,164
30%
28%
Operating income
217
195
11%
14%
1,088
642
69%
65%
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
336
313
7%
10%
1,545
1,086
42%
39%
Global same-store sales growth (%)
Instant ticket & draw games
6.6%
8.2%
18.1%
1.6%
Multi-jurisdiction jackpots
21.7%
4.5%
46.4%
(17.0%)
Total
7.7%
7.9%
20.1%
0.1%
North America and Rest of world same-store sales
Instant ticket & draw games
6.3%
10.7%
12.7%
7.3%
Multi-jurisdiction jackpots
21.7%
4.5%
46.4%
(17.0%)
Total
7.8%
10.1%
15.6%
4.7%
Italy same-store sales growth (%)
Instant ticket & draw games
7.7%
0.4%
38.9%
(16.1%)
(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details
GLOBAL GAMING
Q4'21
Q4'20
Y/Y
Constant
FY'21
FY'20
Y/Y
Constant
Revenue
Service
Terminal
109
85
29%
29%
424
298
42%
42%
Systems, software, and other
54
48
12%
13%
206
186
11%
11%
Total service revenue
163
133
23%
24%
630
483
30%
30%
Product sales
Terminal
110
59
85%
87%
339
205
65%
63%
Other
48
30
60%
61%
143
148
(4)%
(5)%
Total product sales revenue
158
89
77%
78%
482
354
36%
34%
Total revenue
321
222
45%
45%
1,112
837
33%
32%
Operating income (loss)
36
(42)
NA
NA
43
(212)
NA
NA
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
66
(10)
NA
NA
173
(38)
NA
NA
Installed base units
Casino
47,732
48,232
(1%)
47,732
48,232
(1%)
Casino - L/T lease (2)
1,117
1,068
5%
1,117
1,068
5%
Total installed base units
48,849
49,300
(1%)
48,849
49,300
(1%)
Installed base units (by geography)
US & Canada
33,437
34,275
(2%)
33,437
34,275
(2%)
Rest of world
15,412
15,025
3%
15,412
15,025
3%
Total installed base units
48,849
49,300
(1%)
48,849
49,300
(1%)
Yields (by geography)(3), in absolute $
US & Canada
$38.95
$27.88
40%
$37.62
$24.34
55%
Rest of world
$5.39
$3.33
62%
$4.42
$3.67
20%
Total yields
$28.27
$20.32
39%
$27.11
$18.06
50%
Global machine units sold
New/expansion
(11)
666
NA
3,049
3,046
—%
Replacement
7,377
3,662
101%
20,758
11,616
79%
Total machine units sold
7,366
4,328
70%
23,807
14,662
62%
US & Canada machine units sold
New/expansion
(452)
668
NA
1,335
2,753
(52%)
Replacement
5,547
2,636
110%
14,759
8,009
84%
Total machine units sold
5,095
3,304
54%
16,094
10,762
50%
(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details
(2) Excluded from yield calculations due to treatment as sales-type leases
(3) Excludes Casino L/T lease units due to treatment as sales-type leases, comparability on a Y/Y basis hindered due to fewer active units
GLOBAL GAMING (Continued)
Q4'21
Q4'20
Y/Y
Constant
FY'21
FY'20
Y/Y
Constant
Rest of world machine units sold
New/expansion
441
(2)
NA
1,714
293
485%
Replacement
1,830
1,026
78%
5,999
3,607
66%
Total machine units sold
2,271
1,024
122%
7,713
3,900
98%
Average selling price (ASP), in absolute $
US & Canada
15,300
14,200
8%
14,300
14,200
1%
Rest of world
13,400
10,400
29%
13,500
12,400
9%
Total ASP
14,700
13,300
11%
14,100
13,800
2%
Gaming systems revenue
42
38
11%
149
136
9%
DIGITAL & BETTING
Q4'21
Q4'20
Y/Y
Constant
FY'21
FY'20
Y/Y
Constant
Revenue
Service
41
33
24%
22%
163
114
44%
39%
Product sales
1
—
347%
348%
1
1
55%
55%
Total revenue
42
33
25%
24%
165
115
44%
40%
Operating income
5
3
41%
19%
33
6
421%
383%
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
9
8
12%
3%
48
22
116%
105%
CONSOLIDATED
Revenue (by geography)
US & Canada
591
490
21%
20%
2,250
1,748
29%
28%
Italy
305
266
15%
20%
1,300
862
51%
46%
Rest of world
154
130
19%
22%
539
505
7%
4%
Total revenue
1,050
885
19%
21%
4,089
3,116
31%
29%
(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details
International Game Technology PLC
Consolidated Statements of Operations
($ in millions and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
For the three months ended
For the year ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Service revenue
850
749
3,483
2,640
Product sales
200
136
606
476
Total revenue
1,050
885
4,089
3,115
Cost of services
452
440
1,754
1,634
Cost of product sales
124
103
377
346
Selling, general and administrative
222
196
810
707
Research and development
59
51
238
191
Restructuring
7
(2)
6
45
Goodwill impairment
—
—
—
296
Other operating expense
—
1
1
4
Total operating expenses
864
789
3,187
3,223
Operating income (loss)
186
96
902
(107)
Interest expense, net
77
101
341
398
Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net
(4)
155
(66)
309
Other expense (income), net
2
(1)
98
33
Total non-operating expenses
75
255
373
740
Income (loss) from continuing operations before
111
(159)
529
(848)
Provision for income taxes
56
73
274
28
Income (loss) from continuing operations
55
(232)
255
(875)
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
12
24
37
Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax
—
—
391
—
Income from discontinued operations
—
12
415
37
Net income (loss)
55
(220)
670
(839)
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling
35
24
190
64
Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling
—
(2)
(2)
(5)
Net income (loss) attributable to IGT PLC
19
(242)
482
(898)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
0.10
(1.25)
0.32
(4.59)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
0.09
(1.25)
0.31
(4.59)
Net income (loss) attributable to IGT PLC per
0.10
(1.18)
2.35
(4.39)
Net income (loss) attributable to IGT PLC per
0.09
(1.18)
2.33
(4.39)
Weighted-average shares - basic
204,673
204,857
204,954
204,725
Weighted-average shares - diluted
206,996
204,857
206,795
204,725
International Game Technology PLC
Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ in millions)
Unaudited
December 31,
2021
2020
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
591
907
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
218
199
Trade and other receivables, net
903
846
Inventories
183
169
Other current assets
589
480
Assets held for sale
4
839
Total current assets
2,487
3,440
Systems, equipment and other assets related to contracts, net
937
1,068
Property, plant and equipment, net
119
132
Operating lease right-of-use assets
283
288
Goodwill
4,656
4,713
Intangible assets, net
1,413
1,577
Other non-current assets
1,429
1,774
Total non-current assets
8,836
9,552
Total assets
11,322
12,992
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
1,035
1,126
Current portion of long-term debt
—
393
Short-term borrowings
52
—
Other current liabilities
828
846
Liabilities held for sale
—
250
Total current liabilities
1,914
2,615
Long-term debt, less current portion
6,477
7,857
Deferred income taxes
368
333
Operating lease liabilities
269
266
Other non-current liabilities
323
360
Total non-current liabilities
7,437
8,816
Total liabilities
9,351
11,431
Commitments and contingencies
IGT PLC's shareholders' equity
1,282
777
Non-controlling interests
689
784
Total shareholders' equity
1,971
1,561
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
11,322
12,992
International Game Technology PLC
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
($ in millions)
Unaudited
For the three months ended
For the year ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income (loss)
55
(220)
670
(839)
Less: Income from discontinued operations
—
12
415
37
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from continuing operations to net cash provided by
Depreciation
79
90
325
355
Amortization of upfront license fees
53
55
216
210
Amortization
51
51
201
211
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
92
28
Deferred income taxes
(17)
28
38
(78)
Stock-based compensation
13
4
35
(7)
Debt issuance cost amortization
4
6
19
21
Goodwill impairment
—
—
—
296
Gain on sale of assets
(3)
—
(9)
—
Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net
(4)
155
(66)
309
Other non-cash items, net
2
(1)
7
(2)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions and
Trade and other receivables
89
(95)
(95)
74
Inventories
(1)
26
(13)
17
Accounts payable
41
49
(36)
5
Other assets and liabilities
37
116
41
31
Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations
396
251
1,010
595
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from discontinued operations
—
4
(31)
271
Net cash provided by operating activities
396
255
978
866
Cash flows from investing activities
Capital expenditures
(71)
(50)
(238)
(255)
Proceeds from sale of assets
6
3
21
9
Other
—
—
1
12
Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations
(64)
(48)
(216)
(233)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities from discontinued operations
—
(14)
852
(35)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(64)
(62)
636
(269)
Cash flows from financing activities
Principal payments on long-term debt
—
—
(2,846)
(959)
Payments in connection with the extinguishment of debt
—
—
(85)
(25)
Net receipts from (payments of) financial liabilities
2
(29)
(50)
67
Payments of debt issuance costs
—
—
(14)
(22)
Net (repayments of) proceeds from Revolving Credit Facilities
—
(175)
17
(29)
Net proceeds from (payments of) short-term borrowings
33
—
51
(7)
Proceeds from long-term debt
—
—
1,339
750
Repurchases of common stock
(41)
—
(41)
—
Dividends paid
(41)
—
(41)
(41)
Dividends paid - non-controlling interests
(2)
—
(91)
(136)
Return of capital - non-controlling interests
(34)
(32)
(127)
(32)
Capital increase - non-controlling interests
—
5
12
8
Other
(10)
(3)
(23)
(11)
Net cash used in financing activities
(94)
(234)
(1,898)
(438)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
238
(40)
(284)
159
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash
(17)
30
(37)
76
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the
588
1,140
1,129
894
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
808
1,129
808
1,129
Less: Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents of discontinued
—
23
—
23
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period of
808
1,106
808
1,106
Supplemental Cash Flow Information:
Interest paid
46
37
369
410
Income taxes paid
85
51
188
89
International Game Technology PLC
Net Debt
($ in millions)
Unaudited
December 31,
2021
2020
6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2022
—
1,004
4.750% Senior Secured Euro Notes due February 2023
—
1,038
5.350% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due October 2023
61
61
3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due July 2024
564
610
6.500% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2025
1,093
1,092
4.125% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due April 2026
744
—
3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due June 2026
844
913
6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2027
745
744
2.375% Senior Secured Euro Notes due April 2028
562
608
5.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2029
744
743
Senior Secured Notes
5,357
6,813
Euro Term Loan Facilities due January 2027
1,121
1,044
Long-term debt, less current portion
6,477
7,857
Euro Term Loan Facilities due January 2027
—
393
Current portion of long-term debt
—
393
Short-term borrowings
52
—
Total debt
6,529
8,250
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
591
907
Less: Debt issuance costs, net - Revolving Credit Facilities due July 2024
17
24
Net debt
5,922
7,319
Note: Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure
International Game Technology PLC
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($ in millions)
Unaudited
For the three months ended December 31, 2021
Global
Global
Digital &
Business
Corporate
Total IGT
Income from continuing operations
55
Provision for income taxes
56
Interest expense, net
77
Foreign exchange gain, net
(4)
Other non-operating expense, net
2
Operating income (loss)
217
36
5
258
(72)
186
Depreciation
47
29
4
79
—
79
Amortization - service revenue (1)
53
—
—
53
—
53
Amortization - non-purchase accounting
9
1
—
11
1
12
Amortization - purchase accounting
—
—
—
—
39
39
Restructuring
8
(4)
—
4
3
7
Stock-based compensation
3
4
—
7
6
13
Adjusted EBITDA
336
66
9
411
(24)
387
Cash flows from operating activities - continuing
396
Capital expenditures
(71)
Free Cash Flow
326
(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees
International Game Technology PLC
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($ in millions)
Unaudited
For the three months ended December 31, 2020
Global
Global
Digital &
Business
Corporate
Total IGT
Loss from continuing operations
(232)
Provision for income taxes
73
Interest expense, net
101
Foreign exchange loss, net
155
Other non-operating income, net
(1)
Operating income (loss)
195
(42)
3
156
(60)
96
Depreciation
54
32
4
90
—
90
Amortization - service revenue (1)
55
—
—
55
—
55
Amortization - non-purchase accounting
8
2
—
10
1
11
Amortization - purchase accounting
—
—
—
—
40
40
Restructuring
—
(2)
1
(2)
—
(2)
Stock-based compensation
1
1
—
2
2
4
Other (2)
—
—
—
—
1
1
Adjusted EBITDA
313
(10)
8
311
(16)
295
Cash flows from operating activities - continuing
251
Capital expenditures
(50)
Free Cash Flow
201
(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees
(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs
International Game Technology PLC
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($ in millions)
Unaudited
For the year ended December 31, 2021
Global
Global
Digital &
Business
Corporate
Total IGT
Income from continuing operations
255
Provision for income taxes
274
Interest expense, net
341
Foreign exchange gain, net
(66)
Other non-operating expense, net
98
Operating income (loss)
1,088
43
33
1,164
(262)
902
Depreciation
191
121
15
326
(1)
325
Amortization - service revenue (1)
216
—
—
216
—
216
Amortization - non-purchase accounting
34
5
—
40
3
43
Amortization - purchase accounting
—
—
—
—
158
158
Restructuring
8
(4)
(1)
3
2
6
Stock-based compensation
8
8
1
17
18
35
Other (2)
—
—
—
—
1
1
Adjusted EBITDA
1,545
173
48
1,766
(80)
1,686
Cash flows from operating activities - continuing
1,010
Capital expenditures
(238)
Free Cash Flow
771
(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees
(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs
International Game Technology PLC
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($ in millions)
Unaudited
For the year ended December 31, 2020
Global
Global
Digital &
Business
Corporate
Total IGT
Loss from continuing operations
(875)
Provision for income taxes
28
Interest expense, net
398
Foreign exchange loss, net
309
Other non-operating expense, net
33
Operating income (loss)
642
(212)
6
436
(544)
(107)
Goodwill impairment
—
—
—
—
296
296
Depreciation
201
138
14
354
1
355
Amortization - service revenue (1)
210
—
—
210
—
210
Amortization - non-purchase accounting
30
7
—
38
3
41
Amortization - purchase accounting
—
—
—
—
170
170
Restructuring
5
32
2
39
6
45
Stock-based compensation
(3)
(4)
—
(7)
—
(7)
Other (2)
—
—
—
—
4
4
Adjusted EBITDA
1,086
(38)
22
1,070
(62)
1,008
Cash flows from operating activities - continuing
595
Capital expenditures
(255)
Free Cash Flow
340
(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees
(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs
