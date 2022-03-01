Hot (Altice Group) Selects Friendly for FTTH Management

RAMAT GAN, Israel, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Friendly Technologies, the IoT and device management company, announced that it had been selected to provide device management services to Hot Telecommunication Systems, headquartered in Tel Aviv. Hot is a subsidiary of Altice Europe, Amsterdam, and provides a range of services to consumers, including cable TV, broadband, fiber, and other telecommunication services across Israel.

Hot Telecommunications Systems has a large subscription base across Israel, and Friendly's device management solutions will help the company improve its FTTH management manifold. As a significant player in the Israeli market, Hot Telecommunication System's partnership with Friendly Technologies will enable it to better manage its TR-069/ACS enabled devices, improve Wi-Fi quality of experience (QoE), and remotely deploy and manage customer-premises equipment (CPE).

Hot Telecommunications Systems' services include broadband connections that are advertised as being ten times faster than regular connections, with upload speeds of 100 MB and download speeds of 1000 MB. The company's next-generation router complies with Wi-Fi 6 - AX standard.

Tzvi Skapinker, VP Products at Friendly, said, "We are a global leader when it comes to managing devices that adhere to TR-069/ACS standards. As a result, we expect our device management platform to significantly improve Hot Telecommunications Systems' market offerings and improve their customer satisfaction metrics." They also added, "Our device management tools are particularly suited to help improve last-mile connectivity and remote management of customer premise equipment (CPEs)."

Friendly Technologies will provide device management solutions for Hot Telecommunication Systems' FTTH offerings. As Friendly specializes in remote device management for last mile telecommunications, its unified TR-069 device management platform is of particular interest to service providers such as Hot Telecommunications Systems.

Hot Telecommunications Systems is an Israeli company that provides a range of services including cable TV, broadband, and last-mile internet access, to over a million subscribers. It is a subsidiary of Altice Europe, based in Amsterdam. With a large subscription base across Israel, it is known for its premier telecommunication services. Before being acquired by Altice Europe, Hot Telecommunications Systems' shares were traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. About Friendly Technologies

Friendly Technologies (est. 1997) is a leading provider of operator-class platforms for IoT , Smart Home , and TR-069 / TR-369 USP Device Management.

Friendly has been providing TR-069 device management solutions to operators and service providers since 2007. When IoT and Smart Home first appeared, Friendly leveraged its expertise and expanded its offering to the IoT and Smart Home markets. Today, Friendly offers a unified platform, enabling its customers to generate new revenue streams markets such as utilities, transportation, smart cities, and more. In line with this mission, Friendly Technology has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a global leader in unified device management.

