Honey Mama's launches new Cake Series featuring first cocoa-less Blonde Truffle Bar, available exclusively at Sprouts Farmers Market nationwide

PORTLAND, Ore., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honey Mama's, the Portland-based maker of nutrient-rich refrigerated truffle bars, today announces two additions to its line of healthy indulgent treats: Chocolate Cake Cocoa Truffle Bar and Birthday Cake Blonde Truffle Bar . The two dessert-inspired offerings are the first to debut as part of a new Cake Series available in-store exclusively at Sprouts Farmers Market, and online at HoneyMamas.com.

Honey Mama's Chocolate Cake and Birthday Cake (PRNewswire)

In a way that only Honey Mama's could achieve, the Cake Series redefines the cultural experience of nostalgic desserts. The brand's signature "win-win" combination of clean and nourishing ingredients creates a uniquely memorable immersive indulgence that is now led by the iconic Chocolate Cake with coconut-pecan frosting and beloved Birthday Cake with rainbow confetti sprinkles.

The Cake Series also highlights innovation from the brand with the release of Honey Mama's first-ever cocoa-less Blonde Truffle Bar. First time ingredients like organic cashews create a base that evokes creamy vanilla frosting while superfood powders infuse a vibrant rainbow of shredded coconut confetti, together offering the same complex melt-in-your-mouth texture that Honey Mama's is loved for.

"Creatively, we were inspired by the feeling of joy and specialness associated with birthday cake. Our challenge was to create a clean ingredient version of this universally loved dessert, which led to the creation of the first cocoa-less truffle bar in our history," says Honey Mama's Founder, Christy Goldsby. "Our 'Blonde' Truffle Bar is inspired by the mouthwatering visual delight of birthday cake and frosting. What an absolute treat to introduce something so unique that captures the pure joy of birthday cake, while celebrating the nourishing superfood ingredients at the center of our brand."

To introduce these delightful treats, Honey Mama's is partnering with Sprouts Farmers Market. Birthday Cake and Chocolate Cake will be offered in an exclusive launch of over 340 stores across the nation, along with the best-selling and iconic Lavender Rose flavor. The partnership commemorates Honey Mama's debut at the national supermarket chain, solidifying the brand's commitment to increase accessibility of its innovative truffle bars.

Jared Schwartz, CEO of Honey Mama's, elaborated. "We are changing the conversation around food and indulgence, one truffle bar at a time. With this launch, we aimed for impact in bringing Honey Mama's brand promise to an even wider consumer set by offering familiar taste profiles with the same wow factor. This direction has opened an entirely new category of possibilities for the future of Honey Mama's product format."

As a leader of the pack in the better-for-you indulgence category, Honey Mama's distribution and flavor expansion has scaled exponentially over the past year, making the refrigerated treats available throughout the Natural channel and in premium conventional grocery retailers.

About Honey Mama's

Honey Mama's is the maker of nutrient-rich refrigerated truffle bars changing the status quo for indulgence. Founded in 2013 when Christy Goldsby, a former bakery owner, had a life-changing wellness experience that inspired her to re-define what indulgence can offer, Honey Mama's started as a booth at the Portland farmers market and has since grown to a nationwide brand available in grocery refrigerators across the US. Each Honey Mama's bar is made from a foundation of clean, whole food ingredients with no preservatives or shelf stabilizers. The bars are naturally free from refined sugar, gluten, grains, dairy, and soy for a plant-rich, anti-inflammatory alternative. Honey Mama's bars are available at more than 3,000 retail locations nationwide and online at www.honeymamas.com .

Honey Mama's Logo (PRNewswire)

