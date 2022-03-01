HIBBETT GIVING AWAY 12 MONTHS OF KICKS FOR NIKE AIR MAX MONTH

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB), a Birmingham-based premium footwear and athleisure retailer with more than 1,000 Hibbett Sports and City Gear specialty stores nationwide, today announced an Air Max Day inspired giveaway with a grand prize of free sneakers for a year. The Air Max Day promotion will run throughout the month of March as an homage to Nike Air Max Day, which is celebrated on March 26th each year.

Hibbett 2022 Air Max Day Sneakers For a Year Giveaway #AirMaxMonth2022 #MaxItOut #Hibbett #CityGear (PRNewswire)

"It has become an annual tradition for Hibbett to do something big to commemorate Air Max Day"

Between March 1, 2022 and March 31, 2022 everyone is welcome to enter to win one year's worth of sneakers by signing-up for Hibbett|City Gear emails here, following @hibbettsports and @citygear on Instagram, commenting on an Air Max Giveaway post and tagging three friends. The Grand Prize is valued at $3,000 and one lucky winner will be alerted by email by April 13, 2022.

"It has become an annual tradition for Hibbett to do something big to commemorate Air Max Day, in honor of the beloved iconic sneakers that continue to gain new fans across generations every year," said Sarah Sharp-Wangaard, Vice President Marketing, Hibbett. "Air Max Day is March 26th and we will celebrate the anniversary by giving away a year's worth of sneakers to one lucky sneakerhead."

Since the very first innovative Nike Air Max 1 sneaker by Tinker Hatfield was introduced more than thirty years ago, Air Max has been a staple in the closets of athletes, fashionistas and sneakerheads alike. Each year Nike debuts the latest iterations in technology, style and design and Air Max fits remain coveted on most shopping lists. Hibbett is proud to celebrate the past and future of Nike Air throughout the month of March and share the excitement with an Air Max Month giveaway for free sneakers for a year.

One randomly selected winner will be contacted via email and once contacted, must respond to the email within 48 hours. The winner will receive one year's worth of sneakers. For official rules and additional details please visit Hibbett.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with 1,096 Hibbett and City Gear specialty stores located in 35 states nationwide. Hibbett has a rich history of convenient locations, personalized customer service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan and adidas. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.hibbett.com. Follow us @hibbettsports and @citygear on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Media Contact: Wendy Yellin, pr@hibbett.com

Hibbett City Gear Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hibbett Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hibbett, Inc.