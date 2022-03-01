ROCKFORD, Mich. , March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Chinese Zodiac, 2022 is the Year of the Tiger – but over this past year Byrne dug deep and found its growl ahead of schedule. While no one can deny that COVID-19 has packed its share of challenges, from business shutdowns and hiring shortages to supply chain issues, the pandemic has also presented countless opportunities for the manufacturer to reframe these difficulties and help their customers win the recovery.

Back in June of 2020, the company discovered a change model outlining the four phases of pandemic recovery that consulting firm McKinsey & Company1 had recently created, and the thinking really resonated with Byrne's leadership team. Those four R's – Respond, Reflect, Reimagine, and Rebound – provided the perfect framework for their own resurgence plan.

So, with four R's – and a "G" added up front for a growl, for fun, and because Grand Rapids (GR) is right up the road – this is how Byrne made GRRRR their own:

RESPOND | ADDRESS IMMEDIATE CHALLENGES

The world was already changing; the pandemic just revved things up. Luckily, at Byrne, they already understood the power of the pivot, allowing them to not only survive uncertainty but to grow in it. Early on, when many companies were forced to shut down, Byrne witnessed the heartbreak of families physically separated by COVID-19 and quickly stepped in to create Power Comm Stations that allowed patients at a local hospital to connect with loved ones. In a little more than a week, they were also able to design, mold, produce and donate face shields for over 5,000 frontline workers. Responding meant staying agile, focusing on their values, building community and just sticking with it – addressing new challenges and opportunities together.

REFLECT | A PLAN TO MOVE FORWARD

By examining the new ways people interact with brands and buy products, Byrne created a plan with transformation at its heart. There were company-wide quarterly reviews of their four R's, but this reflection came more regularly too. "Honestly, in those early months of the pandemic, each day brought with it a conscious decision to either laugh or cry," says Dan Byrne, company CEO. "It also meant really exploring what people needed and looking at where we could create the most benefit." For the entire team, a thoughtful, optimistic mindset allowed them to continue important work and support each other with a story or smile – even from beneath a mask.

1Source: https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/healthcare-systems-and-services/our-insights/beyond-coronavirus-the-path-to-the-next-normal

1Source: https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/healthcare-systems-and-services/our-insights/beyond-coronavirus-the-path-to-the-next-normal

