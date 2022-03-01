FocusPoint Hires Thomas Chi as Head of Project Management

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FocusPoint Private Capital Group ("FocusPoint"), an independent capital raising and advisory firm specializing in private capital markets, today announced the appointment of Thomas Chi to Managing Director, to lead project management.

Prior to joining FocusPoint, Thomas was a Managing Director in PJT Park Hill's private credit/hedge fund project management team based in New York and has over twenty years of experience in the alternative asset and finance industry. Before PJT Park Hill, Thomas was strategy head for Citi Private Bank's global hedge fund business.

"With a growing pipeline and increased market demand, we are pleased to announce the hire of Thomas Chi as he comes to us from PJT Park Hill and will play a significant role in helping FocusPoint achieve its next level of growth," said David Conrod, Chief Executive of FocusPoint. "Thomas is known in the industry to be a strong originator with an ability to work well with General Partners and foster a collaborative culture."

In this role Thomas reports to Conrod and is based in FocusPoint's NYC office.

"I am thrilled to join FocusPoint at a pivotal point in its growth trajectory," Thomas added. "FocusPoint executive leadership team has successfully raised funds in private markets for over 20-plus years and has a track record of working with a select grouping of General Partner's with differentiated strategies in demand by Limited Partners. I believe that my skillset will be very additive to this ongoing growth and I am looking forward to working with FocusPoint's clients to bring them best of breed fundraising and advisory guidance," he added.

FocusPoint has an expertise in a range of private market strategies that includes: buyout and growth equity; credit and income-related; real estate; real assets; venture capital; and other opportunistic strategies. Thomas holds Series 3, 7, 63, and 79 licenses.

FocusPoint has deep connections with endowments, foundations, corporate and public pension funds, ultra-high net worth families, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The firm advises on all aspects of the fundraising process, including competitive positioning and market assessment, marketing materials and related documentation, partnership terms and conditions as well as investor relations.

About FocusPoint Private Capital Group

FocusPoint Private Capital Group (https://www.fpcgllc.com/) was founded in 2010 by Guggenheim Partners veterans David Conrod and Robert Mortimer. Headquartered in New York, the firm is an independent capital raising and advisory firm specializing in private capital markets and is a wholly-owned affiliate of LANDC Investment LLC. The firm raises capital for private equity, credit, real estate, real assets and direct transactions in both developed and emerging markets.

FocusPoint operates as a FINRA regulated broker-dealer in the U.S. and is a member of SIPC.

About LANDC Investment LLC

LANDC Investment LLC (https://www.landcinv.com/) is a financial services firm with two complementary platforms – FocusPoint Private Capital Group and Rise Line Business Credit.

FocusPoint Private Capital Group, an independent capital raising and advisory firm specializing in providing fundraising services to high quality General Partners, was acquired when LANDC was formed in 2014.

LANDC launched an asset management platform with the launch of Rise Line Business Credit, a specialty finance asset-based lending firm in 2017. Along with equity ownership in Rise Line, LANDC has secured equity and carried interest stakes in select funds and direct transactions for providing advisory and capital raising services. LANDC is led by principals with decades of experience in capital placement and investment management.

