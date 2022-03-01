Earth's Ally Weed & Grass Killer Earns the Good Housekeeping Seal

NEW YORK and SARASOTA, Fla., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth's Ally Weed & Grass Killer has earned one of America's most coveted and influential consumer emblems, the Good Housekeeping Seal.

"The Earth's Ally formula effectively killed tenacious weeds at its roots."

Developed to help consumers cut through the clutter of product claims and make better purchases, the seal has served as a symbol of trust and reliability since 1909.

Chemists and engineers at the Good Housekeeping Institute, a state-of-the-art laboratory in New York City, rigorously tested Earth's Ally for efficacy and safety, and were impressed with its ability to deliver visible results in three hours with no harsh synthetic chemicals.

"Earth's Ally's weed killer uses common household ingredients such as sea salt, soap and vinegar," said Birnur Aral, Ph.D. Executive Director of the Health, Beauty, Environment & Sustainability Lab at the Good Housekeeping Institute. "Studies showed that the Earth's Ally formula effectively killed tenacious weeds at its roots. Plus, we loved that Earth's Ally has tested their Weed & Grass Killer to ensure it is non-toxic to bees."

Developed for high foot traffic areas, Earth's Ally is a non-selective herbicide ideal for use on and around patios, driveways, playgrounds, mulch beds and sidewalks.

"Homeowners, especially parents and pet owners, want products that are safe around their families and still work," said Scott Allshouse, CEO and President of Earth's Ally. "We're proud to offer a weed killer that fits this need perfectly and earn one of America's most trusted consumer emblems."

How Earth's Ally Weed & Grass Killer Works

Earth's Ally kills common weeds with the power of sea salt. Made with ingredients many homeowners can find in their kitchen, the highly effective formula kills common weeds like broadleaf, dandelion, crabgrass, clover, ivy and chickweed.

When used as directed, Earth's Ally is safe for people, pets and the planet and has been proven to kill weeds down to the root, so you don't end up treating the same weed repeatedly.

Availability

Earth's Ally Weed & Grass Killer is available in 1-gallon and 24-ounce bottles at Lowe's stores nationwide.

About Earth's Ally

At Earth's Ally, we believe families should not have to choose between products that work and products that are safe around children and pets. We are committed to protecting our pollinators and offer a complete lineup of Bee Safe® gardening products that have been scrutinized and tested by independent laboratories to ensure they are both effective and safe for people, pets and the planet when used as directed. For more information, visit earthsally.com.

About Good Housekeeping

Celebrating 132 years, Good Housekeeping (goodhousekeeping.com) is a leading lifestyle media brand inspiring a monthly audience of 30+ million readers to discover genius innovations, delicious ideas, style-savvy trends, compelling news and best-in-class products for their homes, families and themselves. The Good Housekeeping Institute's state-of-the-art labs combined with Good Housekeeping's seasoned editorial talent is unparalleled. Staffed by top engineers, scientists and technology experts, the GH Institute tests and evaluates thousands of products each year for the magazine, website and for the Good Housekeeping Seal and the Green Good Housekeeping Seal, which are among the most recognized and trusted consumer icons in the world today. Good Housekeeping, which also has five international editions, is published by Hearst Magazines, a unit of Hearst, one of the nation's largest diversified media, information and services companies. With 20 titles in the U.S., Hearst is the largest publisher of monthly magazines with a total paid circulation of nearly 30 million (AAM 1H 2017). Hearst Magazines' print and digital assets reach nearly 123 million readers and site visitors each month–nearly two-thirds of all women and millennial women in the country (source: 2017 comScore Multi-Platform // GfK MRI Media + Fusion (06-17/F16). Follow Good Housekeeping on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest and on the Inside the Institute blog.

