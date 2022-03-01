ChenMed Executives Discuss with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Technology Advances in the Medical Profession

MIAMI, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChenMed's Christopher Chen, M.D., chief executive officer, and Hernando Celada, chief innovation and strategic initiatives officer, are recent guests appearing on "Cafecito Talk" hosted by Mayor Francis Suarez. The discussion focuses on how ChenMed uses technology to deliver the best healthcare outcomes.

In contrast to traditional fee-for-service physicians, ChenMed's value-based care providers are responsible for the health outcomes of their patients. In support of this effort, ChenMed's software entity, Curity, developed a technology suite that focuses on proactive care management and care coordination of the patient's entire life. Curity's tools enable ChenMed's PCPs and care teams to tackle high-risk events before they even occur.

"For more than 35 years, ChenMed has been transforming primary care by empowering outstanding doctors with amazing technologies from its Miami home office," says Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. "Watch my latest Cafecito Talk to better appreciate how this hyper-growth medical practice keeps making Miami the Magic City for technology professionals interested in healthcare."

According to Dr. Chen, "We would not have been able to grow unless we were built on a large and comprehensive platform. Today, we have probably the most advanced primary care tech platform in the U.S."

Attracting a technology workforce to support innovation was also a topic of discussion.

"Bringing top tech talent is key to making Miami a true tech hub," said Mr. Celada. "We've been successful in recruiting from Silicon Valley, and those individuals have been able to do some remarkable things for us."

Last summer, IDG's Insider Pro and Computerworld announced ChenMed as a 2021 Best Places to Work in IT. Ranked #17 among all midsize organizations (1,001 to 4,999 employees) in the annual survey, ChenMed has created a top technology company within its rapidly-growing healthcare company.

About ChenMed

ChenMed, headquartered in Miami, is a privately owned medical, management and technology company that delivers the high-touch and personalized primary care Medicare-eligible seniors need to enjoy better health. The company operates nearly 100 senior medical centers in 12 states. Named one of Fortune 2020 "Change the World" companies, ChenMed also was honored by Newsweek as a "Most Loved Workplace" in 2021; and certified as a Best Place to Work® by the Best Place to Work Institute. Bringing concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations, ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center and JenCare Senior Medical Center.

