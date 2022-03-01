CarParts.com Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

TORRANCE, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS), one of the leading e-commerce providers of automotive parts and accessories, is reporting results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 1, 2022. The fourth quarter ending January 1, 2022 included 13 weeks versus 14 weeks in the fourth quarter ended January 2, 2021. The fiscal year ended January 1, 2022 included 52 weeks versus 53 weeks in the fiscal year ended January 2, 2021.

CarParts.com Logo (PRNewsfoto/CarParts.com, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Fourth Quarter 2021 Summary vs. Year-Ago Quarter

Net sales increased 15% year over year to $138.3 million, up 23% excluding an extra week in 2020 and increased 89% on a 2-year stack.

Gross profit increased 14% to $47 .4 million, with gross margin of 34.3%.

Net loss was ($5.0) million or ($0.10) per diluted share, compared to net loss of ($3.5) million or ($0.07) per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $2.6 million vs. $1.0 million .

Grew inventory to record $138.9 million .

Management reiterates long term targets of 20-25% compounded revenue growth and 8-10% EBITDA margin.

Fiscal Year 2021 Summary vs. 2020

Net sales increased 31% year over year to a record $582.4 million , up 34% excluding an extra week in 2020 and increased 89% on a 2-year stack.

Gross profit increased 27% to $197 .3 million, with gross margin of 33.9%.

Net loss was ($10.3) million or ($0.20) per share, compared to a net loss of ($1.5) million or ($0.04) per share. The increase was primarily driven by non-cash charges.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $16.8 million vs. $16.0 million .

Management Commentary

"The last 3 years have been transformational for the company," said Lev Peker, CEO of CarParts.com. "We executed on margin expansion, revenue growth, site consolidation, technology improvements, and supply chain expansion. CarParts.com now has a strong foundation for continued rapid growth."

"With over 300k square feet of warehouse coming online, a record amount of inventory, and an amazing team, I have never been more confident in our ability to aggressively capture share from the $300 billion auto parts industry. Between an aging car fleet and robust used car sales, we believe there are significant and enduring tail winds to our business, and we look forward to continued year over year growth in 2022 and beyond."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net sales in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $138.3 million compared to $119.7 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily driven by continued strong demand and the expanded capacity from our Grand Prairie distribution center.

Gross profit in the fourth quarter increased 14% to $47.4 million compared to $41.6 million in the fourth quarter last year, with gross margin of 34.3%.

Total operating expenses in the fourth quarter were $52.0 million compared to $44.9 million in the fourth quarter last year due to an increase in sales and investments in the business.

Net loss in the fourth quarter was ($5.0) million compared to a net loss of ($3.5) million in the fourth quarter last year. The net loss was driven primarily by an increase in non-cash charges.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter increased to $2.6 million compared to $1.0 million in the year-ago quarter.

On January 1, 2022, the Company had no revolver debt, no outstanding trade letters of credit ("LCs") and a cash balance of $18.1 million, compared to no revolver debt, no outstanding trade LCs and a $35.8 million cash balance at prior fiscal year-end January 2, 2021. The cash was primarily used to increase our inventory position in support of our Grand Prairie, Texas expansion and planned second quarter opening of our new Jacksonville, Florida distribution center.

During the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 1, 2022, the Company repurchased $0.5 million, or 40,000 shares, of its common stock through the 2021 stock repurchase program at an average price of $11.99 per share.

Conference Call

CarParts.com CEO Lev Peker and CFO/COO David Meniane will host a conference call today via an audio webcast on the Company's website per the link below, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Webcast: www.carparts.com/investor/news-events

To listen to the live call, please click the link above to access the webcast at least 5-10 minutes prior to the start time to register your name and organization. The audio webcast will be archived on the Company's website at www.carparts.com/investor.

If you are unable to join via the webcast, you may dial in to the call at 833-649-1138 (domestic) or 918-922-3112 (international) using access code 6890124. A telephone replay will also be available on the same day through March 15, 2022 at 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international) using access code 6890124.

About CarParts.com, Inc.

With over 25 years of experience, and more than 50 million parts delivered, we've streamlined our website and sourcing network to better serve the way drivers get the parts they need. Utilizing the latest technologies and design principles, we've created an easy-to-use, mobile-friendly shopping experience that, alongside our own nationwide distribution network, cuts out the brick-and-mortar supply chain costs and provides quality parts at a budget-friendly price.

CarParts.com is headquartered in Torrance, California.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Regulation G, and other provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, define and prescribe the conditions for use of certain non-GAAP financial information. We provide "Adjusted EBITDA," which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA consists of net loss before (a) interest expense, net; (b) income tax provision; (c) depreciation and amortization expense; (d) amortization of intangible assets; and (e) share-based compensation expense. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss is provided below.

The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides important supplemental information to management and investors. This non-GAAP financial measure reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company's operations that, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliation to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business and results of operations.

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as one measure of the Company's operating performance because it assists in comparing the Company's operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of stock compensation expense and the costs associated with the customs issue, as well as other items that we do not believe are representative of our ongoing operating performance. Internally, this non-GAAP measure is also used by management for planning purposes, including the preparation of internal budgets; for allocating resources to enhance financial performance; and for evaluating the effectiveness of operational strategies. The Company also believes that analysts and investors use Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to evaluate the ongoing operations of companies in our industry.

This non-GAAP financial measure is used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management strongly encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements in their entirety and to not rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. In addition, the Company expects to continue to incur expenses similar to the non-GAAP adjustments described above, and exclusion of these items from the Company's non-GAAP measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are all unusual, infrequent or non-recurring.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements which are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business and its industry, as well as certain assumptions made by the Company. These statements are forward looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Words such as "anticipates," "could," "expects," "intends," "plans," "potential," "believes," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "would," "will likely continue" and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future operating results and financial condition, our potential growth and our ability to expand and improve our product offerings, and repurchases by us of outstanding shares of our common stock. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, competitive pressures, our dependence on search engines to attract customers, demand for the Company's products, the online market and channel mix for aftermarket auto parts, the economy in general, increases in commodity and component pricing that would increase the Company's product costs, the operating restrictions in its credit agreement, the weather, the impact of the customs issues and any other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the Risk Factors contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10–K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10–Q, which are available at www.carparts.com/investor and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements in this release and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Unless otherwise required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations:

Ryan Lockwood, CFA

IR@carparts.com

Summarized information for the periods presented is as follows (in millions):































Thirteen Weeks

Ended

Fourteen

Weeks Ended

Fifty-Two

Weeks Ended

Fifty-Three

Weeks Ended





January 1, 2022

January 2, 2021

January 1, 2022

January 2, 2021

Net sales

$ 138.26

$ 119.73

$ 582.44

$ 443.88

Gross profit

$ 47.43

$ 41.64

$ 197.28

$ 155.37







34.3 %

34.8 %

33.9 %

35.0 % Operating expense

$ 52.01

$ 44.90

$ 206.39

$ 155.07







37.6 %

37.5 %

35.4 %

34.9 % Net loss

$ (5.00)

$ (3.49)

$ (10.34)

$ (1.51)







(3.6) %

(2.9) %

(1.8) %

(0.3) % Adjusted EBITDA

$ 2.59

$ 1.03

$ 16.79

$ 16.03







1.9 %

0.9 %

2.9 %

3.6 %

The table below reconciles net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented (in thousands):





























Thirteen Weeks

Ended

Fourteen Weeks

Ended

Fifty-Two

Weeks Ended

Fifty-Three

Weeks Ended



January 1, 2022

January 2, 2021

January 1, 2022

January 2, 2021 Net loss

$ (5,030)

$ (3,488)

$ (10,339)

$ (1,513) Depreciation & amortization



2,772



2,359



9,895



7,657 Amortization of intangible assets



28



27



110



102 Interest expense, net



268



241



1,089



1,694 Taxes



144



108



351



307 EBITDA

$ (1,818)

$ (753)

$ 1,106

$ 8,247 Stock compensation expense

$ 4,408

$ 1,787



15,685



7,778 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 2,590

$ 1,034

$ 16,791

$ 16,025

CARPARTS.COM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)





Fiscal Year Ended



January 1,

January 2,

December 28,



2022

2021

2019 Net sales

$ 582,440

$ 443,884

$ 280,657 Cost of sales (1)



385,157



288,518



196,434 Gross profit



197,283



155,366



84,223 Operating expense



206,394



155,071



92,473 (Loss) income from operations



(9,111)



295



(8,250) Other income (expense):

















Other, net



238



213



36 Interest expense



(1,115)



(1,714)



(1,897) Total other expense, net



(877)



(1,501)



(1,861) Loss before income taxes



(9,988)



(1,206)



(10,111) Income tax provision



351



307



21,437 Net loss



(10,339)



(1,513)



(31,548) Other comprehensive gain (loss):

















Foreign currency translation adjustments



93



(86)



(52) Actuarial gain (loss) on defined benefit plan



307



(400)



(313) Unrealized gain on deferred compensation trust assets



89



57



— Total other comprehensive gain (loss)



489



(429)



(365) Comprehensive loss

$ (9,850)

$ (1,942)

$ (31,913) Net loss per share:

















Basic and diluted net loss per share

$ (0.20)

$ (0.04)

$ (0.89) Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

















Shares used in computation of basic and diluted net loss per share



51,381



42,333



35,720











(1) Excludes depreciation and amortization expense which is included in operating expense.

CARPARTS.COM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)





January 1,

January 2,



2022

2021 ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 18,144

$ 35,802 Accounts receivable, net



5,015



6,318 Inventory, net



138,851



89,316 Other current assets



6,592



7,939 Total current assets



168,602



139,375 Property and equipment, net



20,736



14,742 Right-of-use - assets - operating leases, net



28,680



17,507 Right-of-use - assets - finance leases, net



15,130



12,457 Other non-current assets



2,188



2,892 Total assets

$ 235,336

$ 186,973 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 67,372

$ 45,302 Accrued expenses



17,517



18,190 Customer deposits



826



630 Right-of-use - obligation - operating, current



4,201



2,527 Right-of-use - obligation - finance, current



2,953



1,583 Other current liabilities



3,925



3,747 Total current liabilities



96,794



71,979 Right-of-use - obligation - operating, non-current



26,367



16,046 Right-of-use - obligation - finance, non-current



12,868



11,428 Other non-current liabilities



3,739



4,031 Total liabilities



139,768



103,484 Commitments and contingencies











Stockholders' equity:











Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 52,960 and 48,091 shares issued and outstanding as of January 1, 2022 and January 2, 2021 (of which 2,565 and 2,525 are treasury stock, respectively)



56



51 Treasury stock



(7,625)



(7,146) Additional paid-in capital



282,663



260,260 Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)



274



(215) Accumulated deficit



(179,800)



(169,461) Total stockholders' equity



95,568



83,489 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 235,336

$ 186,973

CARPARTS.COM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, In Thousands)





Fiscal Year Ended



January 1,

January 2,

December 28,



2022

2021

2019 Operating activities

















Net loss

$ (10,339)

$ (1,513)

$ (31,548) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization expense



9,895



7,657



6,252 Amortization of intangible assets



110



102



100 Deferred income taxes



—



—



21,287 Share-based compensation expense



15,685



7,778



3,656 Stock awards issued for non-employee director service



23



24



19 Loss from disposition of assets



52



—



— Amortization of deferred financing costs



18



18



1 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

















Accounts receivable



1,303



(3,650)



1,058 Inventory



(49,535)



(36,815)



(2,874) Other current assets



1,340



(2,983)



(1,527) Other non-current assets



551



(1,056)



166 Accounts payable and accrued expenses



22,436



8,398



9,953 Other current liabilities



374



1,120



(99) Right-of-use obligation - operating leases - current



1,696



1,143



1,364 Right-of-use obligation - operating leases - long-term



(836)



(321)



(1,121) Other non-current liabilities



239



1,030



190 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(6,988)



(19,068)



6,877 Investing activities

















Additions to property and equipment



(11,578)



(9,657)



(6,160) Payment for intangible assets



—



(101)



— Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



27



—



— Net cash used in investing activities



(11,551)



(9,758)



(6,160) Financing activities

















Borrowings from revolving loan payable



131



1,415



14,626 Payments made on revolving loan payable



(131)



(1,415)



(14,626) Proceeds from notes payable



—



4,107



257 Payments of notes payable



—



(5,333)



(130) Repurchase of treasury stock



(524)



—



— Payments on finance leases



(2,164)



(1,005)



(670) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock



—



60,461



— Statutory tax withholding payment for share-based compensation



(3)



(93)



(302) Proceeds from exercise of stock options



3,661



4,257



460 Payment of registration costs of common stock



(68)



—



— Preferred stock dividends paid



—



(33)



(80) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



902



62,361



(465) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



(21)



(6)



(10) Net change in cash and cash equivalents



(17,658)



33,529



242 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



35,802



2,273



2,031 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 18,144

$ 35,802

$ 2,273 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:

















Right-of-use operating asset acquired

$ 15,000

$ 15,508

$ 1,098 Right-of-use finance asset acquired

$ 4,975

$ 4,766

$ 947 Accrued asset purchases

$ 1,764

$ 1,822

$ 720 Share-based compensation expense capitalized in property and equipment

$ 2,159

$ 659

$ 55 Stock issued for services

$ 778

$ —

$ — Fixed asset purchased through note payable

$ —

$ —

$ 1,919 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

















Cash paid during the period for income taxes

$ 88

$ 135

$ 95 Cash paid during the period for interest

$ 1,102

$ 1,834

$ 1,896

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CarParts.com, Inc.