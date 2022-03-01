Banco Santander, S.A. Files 20-F for 2021

Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:19 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago

MADRID, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Santander, S.A. (the "Company") today announced that it filed its 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F ("Form 20-F") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Form 20-F is available on the "Shareholders and Investors" section of the Company's website located at www.santander.com.

Banco Santander Logo
Banco Santander Logo(PRNewswire)

Hard copies of the Company's complete audited financial statements may also be requested by the Company's ADR holders free of charge by contacting the Company, orally or in writing, at the following address:

Investor Relations contact
Ciudad Grupo Santander
Área de Inversores
Pereda, 2ª planta
Av. de Cantabria, s/n
28660 - Boadilla del Monte (Madrid)Spain
Phone: +34 91 2596514
investor@gruposantander.com

Media contact
Phone: +34 91 2895211
comunicacion@gruposantander.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757290/Banco_Santander_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banco-santander-sa-files-20-f-for-2021-301493414.html

SOURCE Banco Santander

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.