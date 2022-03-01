AMS Management Group Appoints Rom Braga as CFO

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMS Management Group (AMS) has announced that Rom Braga will join the company in March as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Braga will be responsible for scaling up enterprise growth through capital strategy optimization, assisting with nationwide corporate development, and supervising operations and infrastructure investments.

The announcement comes on the heels of the previously announced $40 million investment by Kilter Finance into AMS' holding company, Best Practices Medical Partners LLC (BPMP), and an A- rating by AM Best achieved by Applied Medico- Legal Solutions Risk Retention Group, Inc. (AMS RRG) in December 2021.

Richard Welch, Co-Founder and CEO of BPMP said, "building on our relationship with Rom as a capital markets and reinsurance executive, I look forward to welcoming Rom, and firmly believe he will greatly assist our Company execute our strategic initiatives and achieve our corporate objectives."

"I am grateful and excited to be joining a market-leading operation, and look forward to contributing to a seasoned executive team that, since 2003, has continued to excel in the nationwide management and administration of medical professional liability insurance programs," Rom added.

Rom has two decades of insurance industry and capital markets experience. Prior to joining AMS Management Group, he spent nine years at BMS Group, where he found and led BMS Capital Advisory. Prior to his executive role as BMS Capital Advisory's CEO, he served in increasingly senior capital advisory and reinsurance positions at Benfield Advisory and Aon Securities in the United States, United Kingdom and Brazil.

About AMS Management Group

Best Practices Insurance Services, LLC dba AMS Management Group, provides a full spectrum of program administration, from distribution and underwriting to risk and claims management services for medical professional liability insurers. AMS Management Group manages over $85 million in annual Gross Written Premiums. Since its inception, AMS Management Group has been the exclusive program administrator for AMS RRG. Since 2003, AMS RRG has been providing medical liability insurance to a number of physicians and physician groups across a broad range of specialties, and today is one of the nation's premier physician risk retention groups. AMS RRG's stable, flexible, cost-effective medical liability insurance options now protect over 3,000 members.

About Applied Medico-Legal Solutions Risk Retention Group, Inc.

Domiciled in Arizona as a domestic casualty insurance company since 2003, Applied Medico-Legal Solutions Risk Retention Group (AMS RRG) provides high value medical liability insurance and enterprise risk management solutions, with unparalleled service to members located throughout the United States. AMS RRG's risk management contributes to its success by offering a unique program that engages member physicians in initiatives focused on reducing errors and risks, with key objectives of overall claims reduction and improved operating profitability. Comprised of experienced and trusted healthcare executives, medical leaders, and insurance professionals, the Company's executive offices are located in Florida, New Jersey, Texas, New York and Connecticut. AMS RRG is rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best, and A' (A Prime), Unsurpassed by Demotech.

