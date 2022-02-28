Silver Dollar City Announces the Return of The Famous Nik Wallenda <span class="legendSpanClass">Daredevil, Circus Enthusiast and King of the High-Wire Returns with the All New Nik Wallenda's Zirkus</span>

BRANSON, Mo., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Dollar City's 2022 season is 'The Biggest Entertainment Year Ever' with National Kids Fest presenting epic entertainment by welcoming back the international king of the high-wire, Nik Wallenda. Wallenda brings his family in the premier of the all new Nik Wallenda's Zirkus, taking the stage June 11 -July 24. The famous daredevil of circus royalty, 7-generations strong, is returning to Silver Dollar City approximately a decade after his record-breaking stunt of dangling by his jaw from a helicopter 200 feet over the park's amphitheater – with 4,000 people watching anxiously from below.

Silver Dollar City, Branson, Missouri - 1880s-style theme park internationally awarded for excellence in product, presentation & theme - famous for world-class rides, homestyle foods, crafts and family fun. (PRNewswire)

Nik Wallenda's Zirkus ('circus' in the Wallenda's homeland of Germany) is being produced by Wallenda himself, exclusively for Silver Dollar City, promising to be captivating while heart stopping. The show will include soaring acrobatics, aerial stunts, human pyramids, trick bicycling, juggling and the family troupe's long hallmark of unparalleled high-wire walking. The theme, says Wallenda, "The impossible is possible. We want to present an inspiring message that 'I can do anything if I set my mind to it.' We hope guests come to be impressed and leave inspired," said Wallenda.

The Wallenda troupe has shocked millions of viewers with their death-defying stunts on the wire and in the sky, but its Nik Wallenda who has single-handedly broken 11 Guinness World Records. Best known for his walk over Niagara Falls, Wallenda has walked the skyline in Chicago and in New York's Times Square, over an active volcano and above the Grand Canyon when, Nik at mid-wire, found himself in higher winds than expected. Nik completed the terrifying walk, all while talking to the Lord above, a key component of Wallenda's life in all he does.

"The wire is my passion and I'm blessed to be able to share that with the world while performing with my family at a place that celebrates families," said Wallenda.

The National Kids Fest showcases family entertainment, record-breaking roller coasters, a crafts colony, a variety of shows and fun foods. The Summer Concert Series includes legendary names such as The Ozark Mountain Daredevils and Newsboys. The littles can play alongside the animated train engine at the new Chugginton's Adventure Depot with hands-on fun and adventure while exploring the world of Chuggington.

Silver Dollar City's National Kids Fest is presented by Arvest Bank.

For more information call (417) 336.7100 or visit www.silverdollarcity.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Silver Dollar City Attractions