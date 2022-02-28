SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds BDSI, MIME, VRS, and EPAY Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP) (PRNewswire)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:



Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI)



WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI), in connection with the proposed acquisition of BDSI by Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. via a tender offer. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, BDSI shareholders will receive $5.60 in cash for each share of BDSI common stock that they hold. If you own BDSI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/bdsi

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME)



WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), in connection with the proposed acquisition of MIME by Permira Advisers LLC. Pursuant to the merger agreement, MIME shareholders will receive $80.00 in cash for each share of MIME common stock that they hold. If you own MIME shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mime

Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS)



WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS), in connection with the proposed acquisition of VRS by BillerudKorsnäs AB. Under the terms of the merger agreement, VRS shareholders will receive $27.00 in cash for each share of VRS common stock that they hold. If you own VRS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/vrs

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY)



WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY), in connection with the proposed acquisition of EPAY by Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the merger agreement, EPAY's shareholders will receive $57.00 in cash for each share of EPAY common stock that they hold. If you own EPAY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/epay

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP