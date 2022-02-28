PRIVCO DIVERSITY REPORT

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PrivCo, a leader in private market intelligence, today released its PrivCo diversity ranking, a report that measures the funding for diverse leadership and what it tells us about the private sector's response to calls for diversity and inclusion.

REPORT HIGHLIGHTS

2021 was a milestone year of growth overall for diverse leaders and diversity in VC investors. The report showcases 2021's unicorns founded by diverse leaders, including all-in-one business neobank Brex, database collaboration tool Airtable, agricultural technology company Indigo Ag, and workforce skills enhancement platform Guild Education among many others in automotive/transportation, fintech, consumer products/retail, technology, and HR/compliance.

"We are heartened to see an increasing number of diverse founders funded across all industries. While there is still much to be done, PrivCo's exclusive insights reveal important trends in diversity and inclusion," says Basil Hamadeh, CEO of PrivCo.

Additional highlights include:

Despite it being a banner year in funds raised overall ( $643 .B), women-founded companies still only made up 2.9% of global venture funding. However, there still was a 90% increase in women-founded companies' capital raised in 2021 compared to 2020 and a 40% increase in women-led companies' capital compared to 2020 – all significant growth over the prior year.

Black-founded companies doubled overall funding from $1BN in 2020 to $2.2BN in 2021.

Latinx-founded companies raised $1.6BN of total funding.

VC Human Capital Survey , Black VCs still represent only 4% of VC decision-makers, the same percentage as in 2018. Latinx venture capitalists made slight gains to 7%, up from 5% in 2018. White employees make up 72% of venture investors, down 4% from 2018. Meanwhile, women make up 23% of venture investors, up 2% since 2018. According to a, Black VCs still represent only 4% of VC decision-makers, the same percentage as in 2018. Latinx venture capitalists made slight gains to 7%, up from 5% in 2018. White employees make up 72% of venture investors, down 4% from 2018. Meanwhile, women make up 23% of venture investors, up 2% since 2018.

"Congratulations to these excellent, diverse leaders across all industries who managed to thrive during these challenging times," says Jon Chu, Chief Product Officer at PrivCo.

