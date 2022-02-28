Invitation to Loomis Capital Markets Day 2022

SOLNA, Sweden, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis will host a Capital Markets Day on March 23, 2022, from 15:00-17:30 CET. The Capital Markets Day is virtual and a link to the event will be sent out to all attendees.

During the meeting, Loomis CEO, Patrik Andersson and the CFO, Kristian Ackeby, will present targets for 2022-2024 and give an update of the strategic direction. The presentations will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

February 28, 2022

