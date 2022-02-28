Humanizing The Digital World: A Fresh Take On Digital Communications

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital communications have overtaken every aspect of our business and personal life. But are we still being human in the online world? Armin passionately explored this topic - by connecting the principles of psychology and behavioral biology within the digital space, he has been creating tangible success stories for his clients.

Armin ZadakBar is a serial entrepreneur, founder and CEO of The Armin Bar (NYC|Milan), a boutique digital agency for the now. Since the early millennium he has been actively observing user behavior towards new technologies: "My mother got her first mobile phone in 2002. I vividly remember that her text messages were very formal even though she did not speak to me like that in real life. She did not know how to use this 'new technology' as a new means of communication."

Almost a decade later and as the internet found its way into our everyday life, businesses started to use social media for their promotional activities. Armin again noticed a disconnect: "Something felt off. They did not know how to use this 'new technology'. Their whole communication was about 'what they sell' instead of 'why you should buy what they sell'. A simple shift in strategy, but a huge difference in outcome."

Businesses need to understand that they are communicating with a complicated system - humans. At the end of the day B2C or B2B, there's always another human on the other side of the screen that makes a decision. Successful communication requires understanding how this system works, and how it acts or reacts to certain things.

Our main chemicals of pleasure, dopamine and serotonin, can fluctuate via online communication in the same way that they can through offline communications. This is the essence of "Humanizing the Digital World": apply the principles of psychology and behavioral biology -offline principles- into the digital domain.

Since 2016 Armin has been sharing his findings through lectures at several prestigious universities such as Pace University (NY), Bocconi University (Italy), Bologna Business School (Italy), and University of St. Gallen (Switzerland), as well as keynote speeches in various events such as TEDx Talk, and training sessions for many corporations across Europe.

Armin has created a framework around this concept at his boutique digital agency The Armin Bar (NYC|Milan), where they specialize in the launch and re-launch of brands/products.

