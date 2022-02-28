Fisher House Foundation announces Chairman's Award for Military Community Service <span class="legendSpanClass">Award is in partnership with Military Times Foundation and formally replaces the Newman's Own Award Program</span>

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to recognize and support other nonprofits serving the military and veteran communities, Fisher House Foundation is proud to announce the formation of the Chairman's Award for Military Community Service, a program that will award $250,000 to innovative programs.

The Chairman's Award is in partnership with Military Times Foundation and is a formal replacement to the long-running Newman's Own Award Program which distributed more than $2.5 million to 195 nonprofit programs over the last 22 years.

Recipients of the Newman's Own Award have included many key players in the military nonprofit community such as Blue Star Families, Inc; Hope for the Warriors; Injured Marine Semper Fi Fund; the Tragedy and Assistance Program for Survivors; and many more. Fisher House Foundation anticipates that future recipients of the Chairman's Award will continue this great tradition of recognizing excellence in service to our greatest national treasure, our service members, veterans, and their loved ones.

As part of the award package, recipients of the Chairman's Award will each receive an advertising package valued at $30,000 from Military Times.

The name "Chairman's Award" is a nod to the former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Award for Excellence in Military Medicine, begun by Fisher House Foundation's late founder, Zachary Fisher.

The Chairman's Award recipients will be chosen by a diverse and esteemed judging panel comprised of individuals who combine their knowledge to recognize programs that meet the dynamic needs of military and veteran communities. Moreover, the spouses of senior military leaders have traditionally helped judge submissions since the early 2000s, starting with Mrs. Mary Jo Myers and Mrs. Lynne Pace and most recently Mrs. Kelly Hokanson and Mrs. Mollie Raymond; Fisher House Foundation plans to continue this long–standing practice.

Applications for the 2022 Chairman's Award open February 28 and close April 28. Information on the application process, as well as the 2021 Newman's Own Award ceremony and a list of previous winners, is available at https://fisherhouse.org/chairmans-award.

About Fisher House Foundation

Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of 92 comfort homes where military and veteran families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical centers nationwide, and in Europe, close to the medical center or hospital they serve. Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites, with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room, and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since inception, the program has saved military and veteran families an estimated $525 million in out-of-pocket costs for lodging and transportation. www.fisherhouse.org

About Military Times Foundation

Military Times Foundation is a nonprofit corporation organized and operated exclusively for charitable purposes to recognize, salute and highlight the exemplary service of active duty personnel serving in each branch of the U.S. Armed Services and support other organizations conducting activities with similar goals. Military Times Foundation has a flagship program entitled Service Members of the Year, which recognizes and awards outstanding service members and veterans each year.

