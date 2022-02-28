Amtrak Pacific Surfliner Offers 50% Off Companion Fares for Midweek Travel

ORANGE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® is offering special savings on midweek train travel through June 29, 2022. For a limited-time, passengers who travel between Monday and Thursday can purchase one regular full-fare adult ticket and book up to three companions on the same reservation at a 50 percent discount.

"We are excited to offer this promotion as a way for friends and family to get together and rediscover the resilient communities of Southern California," said Gregg Hart, Chairman of the Board of Directors for the LOSSAN Agency, which oversees the Pacific Surfliner service. "We hope this encourages midweek getaways and scenic train trips along the coast to our region's beautiful beaches, natural preserves, and vibrant downtowns."

Program details:

To take advantage of the midweek offer, select "Adult" as the passenger type (for all passengers), and enter promotion code: V308. Tickets can also be purchased by calling 800-USA-RAIL or visiting a staffed station and referring to discount code V308. One-day advance purchase is required; offer is valued through June 29, 2022.

Passengers are encouraged to follow safety measures and any important public health orders in place during their trip and at their destination. Per federal law and Amtrak policy, face coverings must still be worn while on board trains and in stations.

The Pacific Surfliner offers daily service between San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties, connecting travelers to destinations along the Southern California coast.

Visit pacificsurfliner.com/save to view complete details.

About the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner®

The Pacific Surfliner travels along a 351-mile coastal rail route through San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, serving 27 stations. It is the busiest state-supported intercity passenger rail route in the United States. To learn more and plan a trip, visit pacificsurfliner.com.

About the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency

The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency is a joint powers authority composed of rail owners, operators and planning agencies along the entire LOSSAN rail corridor. In addition to working to improve passenger rail ridership, revenue, on- time performance, operational flexibility, and safety, the LOSSAN Agency assumed management responsibility for the Pacific Surfliner service in July 2015, following the execution of an interagency transfer agreement with the state of California. For more information, visit Lossan.org.

SOURCE Amtrak Pacific Surfliner