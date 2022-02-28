Amerijet International Airlines Launch of New Cargo Platform

MIAMI, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amerijet International Airlines has announced the launch of its new cargo management system, SmartKargo.

The new online system enables the airline's customers greater flexibility to view prices, capacity and make real-time bookings. Digital transformation and automation have been in the forefront of Amerijet's vision to provide its customers with digital innovation every step of the way.

"The new cargo system will bring efficiencies to Amerijet and its customers, and with SmartKargo we will provide not only a streamlined user experience for our forwarders and direct cargo customers but also reliable access to our capacity, and real time data at every step of the distribution journey," said Tim Strauss, Amerijet's Chief Executive Officer.

Using the new online system, Amerijet's customers can access capacity throughout Amerijet's global freight network anytime, anywhere. Customers will use the new platform by accessing their existing Amerijet MyCargo suite at www.amerijet.com. "SmartKargo is a part of a comprehensive investment strategy in new technology and processes that will benefit both our employees and customers every day. We are very pleased with our SmartKargo experience, and we hope our customers will be too," added Eric Wilson, Chief Commercial Officer. "We will be investing in our customer experience moving forward as we continue to grow," Wilson said.

About Amerijet

With more than 45 years of experience in the air cargo industry, Amerijet operates its own dedicated fleet of freighters from its primary hub at the Miami International Airport to destinations throughout the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America, South America and Europe. Amerijet's portfolio of worldwide scheduled, long–term and short–term ACMI, CMI charters services provide seamless and transparent transportation solutions for customers shipping time-sensitive, valuable, hazardous material, temperature-controlled and other commodity types.

More information about Amerijet can be accessed at www.amerijet.com.

