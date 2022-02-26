CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Let's Talk Womxn is hosting two empowering events nationwide in honor of Women's History Month and International Women's Day: Let's Talk Change: Virtual Women's Summit on March 1 and Let's Talk & Celebrate: International Women's Day Collaborative Feasts on March 8, 2022.

LET'S TALK CHANGE, MARCH 1: VIRTUAL WOMEN'S SUMMIT WITH JOSE ANDRES, ANDREW ZIMMERN, DANNY MEYER, CLAUDIA SAN PEDRO, MCKINSEY & CO. REMARKABLE WOMEN PROGRAM & CHANGE-MAKERS (PRNewswire)

LET'S TALK CHANGE: VIRTUAL WOMEN'S SUMMIT

Kick-off Women's History Month with an unconventional, virtual forum for women entrepreneurs, professionals, and executives. Crafted to revolutionize change from within, this is a deliberate antithesis to the many vanilla forums that abound. The intent is to amplify the ability to ask, be seen, and be heard. Registration on www.LetsTalkWomxn.com 12-2pm EST. Complimentary. The four change components are:

Transformational Speaker. Claudia San Pedro (President, Sonic, 2022 Restaurant Leader of the Year, Restaurant Business, 2020 Latina Executive of the Year, Latina Style )

McKinsey & Co. Remarkable Women Change Module. Presented by TED speakers, author, founders/leaders of this program Joanna Barsh and Natacha Catalino

Men on Change. Jose Andres (Founder/CEO ThinkFoodGroup, Humanitarian World Central Kitchen), Danny Meyer (Founder/CEO Union Square Hospitality Group, Founder Shake Shack), Andrew Zimmern (Host Bizarre Foods, What's Eating America, Founder Passport Hospitality & Intuitive Content)

Meet the Change Makers. Sarah Alter (President NextUp/Network of Executive Women), Therese Gearhart (President, Women's Foodservice Forum), Deborah Mintcheff (President, Les Dames d'Escoffier International), Joanna James (Founder, MAPP), and Rohini Dey , Ph.D. (Founder, Let's Talk Womxn)

LET'S TALK & CELEBRATE:

TWELVE INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY COLLABORATIVE FEASTS ON MARCH 8

Let's Talk Womxn in twelve cities are hosting in-person and takeout gourmet feasts for 100 to 600 guests with panels of women restaurateurs, cocktails, DJs, dancing, and more. Celebrate each city's restaurants, its women owners and employers and dine together. Dinners are in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta (3/7), Phoenix, Philadelphia (3/28), Greater NY, Cincinnati, Kentucky/Lexington, Miami, Minneapolis, Houston, Milwaukee. Reservations are on www.LetsTalkWomxn.com.

"We are tired of the gender-washing of March, the gastro-ceiling, and the dynamics of fawning over the favored few based on conferred celebrity, PR heft, who knows whom, and is on which board. Our goal is to redress this together," says Rohini Dey, Ph.D., founder Let's Talk Womxn, Vermilion restaurateur, former McKinsey & Co., former World Bank, founder/chair James Beard Foundation Women's Leadership Program (2011-2021). "Rushing to visibly check the inclusive, sustainable, diversity boxes based on the flavor of the month does not make a dent in parity. Get us women on your boards, involve us in policy, get funding to women owners, directly back women, and stop being the only advanced country with a women's propagation tax."

WHAT IS LET'S TALK WOMXN?

This is an action-led movement of over 600 women restaurateurs founded in mid-2020. It is now in 13 cities, across women entrepreneurs in food and drink, and nourished by 2-4 cohost women restaurateurs in each city: Chicago, Seattle, Boston, Atlanta, Phoenix, Philadelphia, Greater NY, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Miami, Minneapolis, Houston, Milwaukee. See the intrepid city co-hosts, the unconventional credo, and B-cube model on www.LetsTalkWomxn.com. Everything Let's Talk Womxn does is out-hide by women owners to boost each other, combine strength, collaborate, and generate visibility as peers. They have spoken across sectors, countries, and corporations to share this unique "collaboration by competitors" model for women's empowerment applicable to entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs. Because it deliberately has no bureaucracy or overheads, all support and revenue flow directly to its women business owners. Let's Talk Womxn was lauded in the Top 50 Power List NRN within months of inception with national television segments on the Today Show, Good Morning America, WGN NewsNation and more.

Let's Talk Womxn is grateful for the national championship of Sysco, national advocate backing of the International Food Manufacturers Association, national support of Toast and Ulta Beauty, and city allyship of Middleby. It is also grateful for the unstinting help of Destinations International and its City Visitor & Convention Bureaus, including Choose Chicago.

LET'S TALK & CELEBRATE CITY PARTICIPANTS:

CHICAGO: Rohini Dey/Founder/Cohost (Vermilion), Jodi Fyfe/Cohost (Eden/TPG), Mary Aregoni/Cohost (Saigon Sisters), Julia Shell (The Dandy Crown), Diana Davila (Mi Tocaya Antojeria), Yari Vargas (Casa Yari), Korina Sanchez (Moe's Cantina), Deann Bayless (Frontera Grill), Laurence Noguier (Bistronomic), Tigist Reda (Demera), Dana Cree (Pretty Cool Ice Cream), Genie Kwon (Kasama), Kathy Hardy (Taste of Philippines), Mindy Gohr (Bittersweet), Maya-Camille Broussard (Justice of the Pies), Uzma Sharif (Chocolat Uzma), Ashley Ortiz (Antique Taco), Sam Rattanopas (NaKorn), Sarah Stegner (Prairie Grass Café), Tiffany Williams (Exquisite 501), Annie Xiang (Volition Tea), Sandra Holl (Floriole), Stephanie Hart (Brown Sugar Bakery), Daniela Recillas (Forastero), Geri Hernandez (Savory Crust)

BOSTON: Jen Ziskin/Cohost (La Morra), Tracy Chang/Cohost (PAGU), Nancy Cushman/Cohost (Bianca), Rachel Trudel (Cobble), Cheryl Straughter (Soleil), Kaitlyn Smith (Thistle & Leek), Rachel Sundet, Rachel Miller Munzer, Heather Mojer (Mamaleh's), Kathi Maino Turner (Turners Seafood), Olive Chase (Casual Gourmet), Marci Joy (Highland Kitchen), Dimitra Murphy (Daddy Jones), Seana Gaherin (Dunn-Gaherin's), Sarah Wade (Stillwater), Rhonda Kallman (Boston Harbor Distillery), Brittany Lajoie (Remnant Brewing), Rachel Trudel (Cobble), Nancy Matheson Burns (Dole $ Bailey)

CINCINNATI: Carla Chalkley/Cohost (Aladdin's Eatery), Julia Petiprin/Cohost (Homemakers Bar), Joby Bowman/Cohost (BrewRiver Creole Kitchen), Robin Hunsucker//Cohost (Keywines), Kathy O'Connell (Copper & Flame), Laura Bell (Laura's Healthy Delights), Andrea Siefring Robbins (UrbanStead Cheese), Kristen Bailey (Sweets & Meats BBQ), Karen Blatt (The Symphony Hotel), Terri Graber (Tag's Café), Haley Chapline (Sugarbaby Bakehouse), Sarah Berry & Kaeli Halliman (Birch & Bloom Charcuterie), Kate Nycz (North South Baking Co), Bonnie Collins (Third Eye Brewing), Lynn Wambaugh (Firecracker Bakery), Lori Himmelsbach (The Kentucky Millstone), Patricia Bittner ( Essen Kitchen), Amy Ares (Love Thy Desserts)

HOUSTON: Tracy Vaught/Cohost (H Town), Alli Jarrett/Cohost (Harold's in the Heights), Sharon Haynes/Cohost (Tacos a go-go), Anita Jaisinghani (Pondicheri), Claire Smith (Alice Blue), Sarah Johnston (Fat Cat Creamery), Janice Jucker (Three brothers bakery), Keisha Griggs (Bocage, Ate Catering), Robin Berwick (Double Trouble), Sarah Lieberman (Dandelion Café), Alba Huerta (Julep), Stacey Roussel (All We Need Farm), Sasha Grumman (Sasha's Focaccia), Shelley Eichenlaub (Eureka Heights), Mary Ellen (Angel Angel Share), Debbie Chen (Sabu House), Kiran Verma (Kiran's)

MINNEAPOLIS: Kim Bartmann/Cohost (Tiny Diner, Barbette), Jemetta Raspberry/Cohost (House of Gristle), Ann Andrus/Cohost (Honey and Rye), Molly Broder/Cohost (Broders' Cucina Italiana), Desta Klein (Meritage), Susan Dunlop & Joan Schmitt (Joan's in the Park), Ann Ahmed (Khaluna), Heather Jansz (Curry Diva), Christine Door Drake (Willa's Kitchen), Linda Holcomb (Glueks Beer), Kat Duvic (Social Mixers), Tasya Kelen (Isadore Nut Company), Kathy Ehrmann Bohen (L'more Chocolat), Heidi Skoog (Serous Jam), Liza Atkinson (Nosh & Gather)

PHILADELPHIA: Ellen Yin/Cohost (High Street Hospitality Group), Jennifer Carroll/Cohost (Spice Finch), Jill Weber/Cohost (Sojourn Hospitality), Amy Zitelman (Soom Foods), Tess Hart (Triple Bottom Brewing), Monica Glass (Monica Glass), Stephanie Willis (Everybody Eats), Nicole Marquis (Hip City Vedge), Bridget Foy (Bridget Foy), Ann Karlen (Third Wheel Cheese), Jen Zavala (Juana Tamale), Nok Suntaranon (Kalaya), Judy Ni (Baology), Tova duPlessis (Essen), Sofia DeLeon (El Mercurey)

ATLANTA: Anne Quatrano/Cohost (Bacchanalia), Deborah VanTrece/Cohost (Twisted Soul), Rosa Thurnher/Cohost & Jarina Naone (El Ponce), ShaVonne McCants (Edible Endeavors), Julia Kesler Imerman (Daily Chew), Julia LeRoy (Produce & Produce), Amber West (Gathering Industries), Sarah Pierre (3 Parks Wine Shop), Colette Knight (Gud Gud Pudin), Jennifer Booker (Your Resident Gourmet), Alisa Barry (Bella Cucina), Maricela Vega (Chico), Natalie Keng (Global Hearth), Chinese Southern Belle), Josalyn Holmes (Royal Teas), Melody Shemtov (The Daily ATL), Poorvi Chordia (Herbs and Kettles), Archna Becker (Tandoori Pizza & Wing Co.), Suzi Sheffield (Beautiful Briny Sea)

MILWAUKEE: Jessie Ignatiev/Cohost (Heirloom MKE), Dana Spandet/ Cohost (Flour Girl & Flame), Marilupe Moreno/ Cohost (Modern Maki), Alexa Alfaro (Meat On The Street), Dominique Alvarado (Tostada MKE), Rosetta Bond (1700 Pullup), Jess Ludwig (Riley's Sandwich), Brit (Happy Joy Candy Floss), Amanda (Charcuter-Me), (1700 PullUp), (Buddah Love), (Hot Box Pizza), (Tots On The Street),

KENTUCKY: Ouita Michel/ Cohost (Holly Hill Restaurant Group), Renee Saunier Brewer (Wine and Market), Tiffany El-Amin (AlfAlfa), Sam Fore (Tuk Tuk Sri Lanken Bites), Tonya Mays-Cronin (Kismet), Brie Golliher (The Pie Queen), Kristin Gilbert (Gelato Gilberto), Olivia Griffin (Riot Café), Martine Holzman (Martine's Pastries), Paula Hunter (The Black Italian), Sherry Hurley (Farm to Fork Catering), Melissa Jackson (Doodles), Debbie Long (Dudley's Restaurant), Catherine MacDowall (Eat Naïve), Sky Marietta (Moonbow Tipple), Kristin Smith (The Wrigley Tap Room), Dawn Urrutia (Georgia's Sweet Potato Pie Company), Andrea Wells (Wells Made Company), Sara Wood (Girls, Girls, Girls Burritos)

GREATER NY: Barbara Sibley/Cohost (La Palapa), Maricel Presilla/Cohost (Gran Cacao Company), Maria Loi/Cohost (Loi Estiatorio), Amy Scherber (Amy's Bread), Naama Tamir (Lighthouse), Jill Jose (Suzume), Sophie (Watermark Bar)

PHOENIX: Charleen Badman/Cohost (FnB), Lori Hassler/Cohost (The Farish House), Tracy Dempsey/Cohost (Tracy Dempsey Originals), Jennifer Russo (The Market by Jennifer), Shannon Rush (The Cellar), Jennifer Caraway (The Joy Bus Diner), Denise McCreery (DVine Gourmet), Sasha Raj (24 Carrots), Valentina Huerta (Nonna Urban Eatery), Pat Jasmin (Far Away Wine and Provisions), Lori Hashimoto (Hana Japanese Eatery), Maya Bartlett (Maya's Cajun Kitchen)

MIAMI: TBD

