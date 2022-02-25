InventHelp Inventors Develop Safety Spikes (JXA-102)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We are aware of parents who won't allow their children to participate in sports due to the risk of catastrophic injuries," said inventors from Orange Park, Fla. "This inspired us to develop an athletic shoe that could allow safety when playing sports."

They developed the 360 ROTATABLES to reduce the incidence of injuries to the knees and ankles and resultant injuries that could provide sports participants and parents with peace of mind. The shoes allow full range of motion in 360 degrees for wearers to have optimum sports performance. Additionally, this invention may prolong a sports career while resulting in parents allowing their children to participate in sports.

The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-JXA-102, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

