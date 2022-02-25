China Daily: A dialogue with Henry Kissinger and Cui Tiankai

BEIJING, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following was published today by China Daily.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of former US president Richard Nixon's visit to China and the Shanghai Communique. China Daily held a dialogue with Henry Kissinger, former US Secretary of State, and Cui Tiankai, former Chinese ambassador to the US. What are some of Kissinger's most striking memories from the first trip to China? How to describe the current state of US-China relations? Watch this video. #China-US #Kissinger #CuiTiankai

