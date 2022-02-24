Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. Announces Addition of Four New Board Members

MINEOLA, Texas, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company"), the holding company of Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. (the "Bank"), announced today the recent addition of four new members to the Boards of Directors of the Company and the Bank. The new members bring a diverse expertise and insight to an already experienced board and strengthen the ability to continue to leverage growth and commitment within the communities they serve.

Joining the Company's and the Bank's Boards of Directors are:

Anthony R. Scavuzzo, CFA and Managing Principal, has been named to sit on the Company's Executive Committee. Mr. Scavuzzo also sits on the Investment Committee for Castle Creek. He works with the Board of Directors at several portfolio companies including Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ: MPB), Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ: PBHC), Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ: EFSC), McGregor Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ: GFED), First Bancshares of Texas, and Lincoln Bancorp. He also serves on various board committees regarding governance, compensation, risk, and asset/liability management. Mr. Scavuzzo received his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with a BBA from the University of Iowa. He is also a CFA Charterholder.

Kerry A. Kindle, Sr., RPh, serves on the Company's Audit Committee. He had served as an Advisory Director for the Bank since 2017. Mr. Kindle is the owner of Economy Drug in Grand Saline, Texas, and Crandall Pharmacy in Crandall, Texas. He currently serves on the Board for the Grand Saline Economic Development Corporation as well as the Grand Saline Hospital Board. He received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Texas at Austin College of Pharmacy.

Demethrius T. Boyd has been named to serve on the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Company's Board of Directors. He had served as an Advisory Director for the Bank since 2013. He is the Senior Pastor of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Mineola, Texas, is a member and President of the Mineola Ministerial Alliance, and currently serves on the Addie McFarland School Board. Mr. Boyd received his Master's Degree in Religious Education and Christian Counseling from DBU Living Word Bible College in Pasadena, California. He also holds a Quality Engineering Certification in Business Management from the Universal Technical Institute in Deerfield, Illinois, and a BBA from Angelina College in Lufkin, Texas.

Bryan Summerville serves on the Company's Compensation Committee. Mr. Summerville has been with Tyler Pipe Company for forty years and currently serves as the Wade Drains Operation Manager. He owns a decorative concrete business, East Texas Crete, and has also worked the last thirty years in rental property management. Mr. Summerville is a Councilman for the City of Lindale. He had served as an Advisory Director for the Bank since June 2020.

About Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. and Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B.

Texas Community Bancshares is the holding company for Mineola Community Bank, a Texas-chartered savings bank that operates six full-service offices in northeast Texas. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol "TCBS".

