Columbus, Ohio Metro Among the Best Cities in America to Raise a Family in 2022, According to a Nationwide Study

The report analyzes key factors including quality of education, community (percentage of married households with school-aged children), climate comfort (days between 50-90 degrees Fahrenheit), infrastructure (number of parks, outdoor activities, internet speeds), safety (natural disaster risks, crime), and finances (childcare costs, property prices, and cost of living).

Over 10,000 Midwestern cities across Ohio, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan were part of the analysis.

The report reveals several surprising trends, including Ohio exceeding all other states by scoring nine of the top ten positions on the list. Within the state, the Columbus metropolitan area cities of New Albany (population 10,825) and Dublin (population 49,328) rank numbers one and two, respectively. However, Ohio's most populous cities did not make the list, reflecting the migration of American workers to smaller towns and cities as the popularity, and feasibility, of remote work grows.

The Ohio cities rounding out the top ten in the report include

Kirtland, Ohio (#3, population 6,937)

Liberty Township, Ohio (#4, population 39,639)

Washington Township, Ohio (#5, population 56,516)

Plain Township, Ohio (#6, population 52,203)

Wyoming , Ohio (#7, population 8,756)

The Village of Indian Hill, Ohio (#8, population 6,087)

Solon, Ohio (#10, population 24,262)

Another report, by Upwork, the world's largest work marketplace, revealed that between 6.9% to 11.5% of U.S. households intend to move in 2022, making Ohio a prime target for families looking to move to the Midwest.

