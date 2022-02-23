In addition to five new Reset locations, the digitally native brand will grow its physical footprint with at least six standalone retail store openings in 2022

Therabody Sets a New Standard for Wellness Services with Reset, Expands Brick-and-Mortar Presence Across America

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Therabody , the global pioneer in wellness technology, announced today the upcoming openings of five Reset locations, the company's whole-body wellness centers, and six new standalone retail locations. Leaning into the rise of experiential retail and growth of the wellness sector, Therabody expects to have 22 physical locations opened by July 2022, and has several additional Reset and retail locations currently in the planning stages, aiming to open later this year.

Reset is designed to deliver a spectrum of mind-body health and wellness services, providing clients access to premium technologies and trained experts who can guide them through a curated experience. Most of these cutting-edge solutions are typically only available to professional athletes and in elite physical therapists' offices; Reset aims to democratize these technologies so everybody can benefit from them, under one roof. Similarly, Reset employs a unique approach to its menu: many traditional wellness centers solely focus on helping clients leave feeling relaxed, but those who visit Reset can pair services based on a desired outcome of their choosing - whether that's feeling energized ahead of physical activity, revived after strenuous activity, or soothed and ready for sleep.

"Reset reflects our vision to empower people around the world to live healthier lives," said Therabody CEO Benjamin Nazarian. "Everything we do in life is a stressor, from sitting on video conferences all day to managing hectic schedules to completing a half marathon, our solutions help you reset your mind and body. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 1.7 billion people experience musculoskeletal conditions with one in two people affected in the US. Currently, there's a gap in resources to combat these issues - Reset allows people to proactively take care of their bodies, reducing medical and societal costs as well as use of pain medication."

Following the operation of a pilot location in Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood, Therabody's expansion will bring Reset to key markets across the U.S., starting with Los Angeles. All Reset associates have an exercise science background or are licensed massage therapists, plus a medical director who oversees the nursing team and all medical protocols.

Therabody's solutions are incorporated into most treatment options so that its proprietary technology– including full-body Theragun massage and stretch, RecoveryAir pneumatic compression, PowerDot electrical stimulation, sound therapy, and IV hydration–is at the heart of nearly every service. These technologies are paired with a curated selection of third-party technology including cryotherapy, light therapy, pulsed electro-magnetic field technology and hyperbaric chambers. Therabody's science and innovation team designed the programming to ensure the paired modalities work together to help the client achieve their desired outcome. Services range from 30 to 60 minutes and monthly memberships range from $150-$500, though customizable packages and a la carte services are also available starting at $35 per session.

While Reset focuses on curated services, the standalone retail locations provide consumers with a better understanding of how Therabody's ecosystem of technologies fit into their daily wellness routines and how to maximize their own well-being. In fact, the Reset concept stemmed from the immense engagement in the brand's traditional retail stores, starting with a full-body Theragun massage offering.

Therabody Reset and retail locations will open throughout the year, with locations coming to the following cities:

Reset

Brentwood ( Los Angeles ): 11677 San Vicente Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90049

Manhattan Village ( Los Angeles ): 3360 Sepulveda Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Manhattan West ( New York City ): 435 West 31st Street, New York, NY , 10001

Old Orchard ( Chicago ): 4905 Old Orchard Shopping Center, Skokie, IL 60077

Galleria ( Houston ): 5085 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77056

Retail

The Westchester ( White Plains, N.Y. ): 125 Westchester Avenue, White Plains, NY 10601; opened January 2022

The Forum Shops at Caesars ( Las Vegas ): 3500 Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89109; opened January 2022

Santa Monica ( Los Angeles ): 395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica, CA 90401; opened January 2022

Brea ( Los Angeles ): 1065 Brea Mall, Brea, CA 92821

Stanford ( Palo Alto, Calif. ): 660 Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto, CA 94304

Somerset Mall ( Troy, Mich. ): 2800 W Big Beaver Rd, Troy, MI 48084

Please visit Therabody's website to learn more about wellness solutions, find retail locations , and view the Reset menu .

About Therabody

Therabody ® is a pioneer in the wellness technology space, developing products and services that optimize human performance and unlock the body's natural ability to achieve health and well-being. Founded by Dr. Jason Wersland to alleviate his own debilitating pain after a traumatic accident, he invented the category-defining percussive therapy device, Theragun ®, which has been rooted in more than a decade of research and development. The company continues to pave the way with its innovative ecosystem of wellness solutions, including pneumatic compression ( RecoveryAir ®), electrical stimulation ( PowerDot ®), vibration therapy ( Wave Series ), and USDA Certified Organic CBD ( TheraOne ®). Science is fundamental to Therabody's DNA; Therabody uses existing science, combined with internal and external research, to validate products and services. Therabody's products are embraced by both the medical community and millions of consumers worldwide. Currently available in more than 60 countries, including at company-owned retail stores and at Reset®, a whole-body wellness center. Therabody University , the company's education division, offers a series of courses that connects practitioners, professional sports teams, and consumers with expert educators to learn how they can effectively integrate Therabody products into their daily routines. Therabody University's comprehensive courses are accredited by several continuing education programs including BOC, PACE, NASM, and more. For more information, please visit www.therabody.com .

