Li-Fun and Amionx Sign Manufacturer Agreement for SafeCore

ZHUZHOU, China and CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Li-Fun and Amionx have entered into a manufacturer agreement that enables Li-Fun to produce batteries that include SafeCore by Amionx.
As part of the agreement, Amionx has begun the technology transfer process of a SafeCore® design for an existing Li-Fun battery that is typically used in consumer electronics devices. The companies intend to simultaneously work on a new design for an upcoming product also intended for consumer electronics. Once technology transfer is complete, Li-Fun will be able to make and apply SafeCore in its factories and may provide batteries using the technology to licensees of Amionx.
"At Li-Fun, we value quality and place great priority on the safety of our products", said Kent Tu, CEO of Li-Fun. "This agreement with Amionx reflects this philosophy as SafeCore is truly innovative in its increased safety and the ability to enable new, more energy dense designs. Li-Fun strives to boldly innovate and be the market leader in advanced battery technology. We believe this agreement with Amionx will enable Li-Fun to create advanced designs that we will bring to the market together through excellent cooperation and teamwork"
"I'd like to welcome Li-Fun to the growing list of manufacturers who will now be able to produce batteries that include SafeCore," said Jenna King CEO of Amionx. "We have already been collaborating on a project for a commercial product, and the excellent team at Li-Fun shares our focus on innovation and safety. We look forward to supporting them in their goal to continue to win market share with excellent quality. As lithium-ion batteries are getting deployed in more applications, the number of safety-related incidents have also increased. Our passion at Amionx is to make lithium-ion batteries safer to enable more energy dense chemistries and flexibility in the design of battery packs."
SafeCore addresses the major events associate with thermal runaway in lithium-ion batteries which are overcharge and internal short as well as certain high temperature situations. The benefits of SafeCore are:
- · Virtually no increase to the bill of materials for lithium-ion batteries
- · No incremental capital cost
- · Longer lifetime of battery
- · Longer shelf life of battery
- · Allows for design of smaller and lighter battery systems
- · Applicable to other chemistries such as nano-silicon and lithium metal as well as solid state
About Li-Fun
Based in Hunan, China, Li-Fun Technology is committed to developing and manufacturing High-End Li-ion battery cells for consumer electronics, power batteries and energy storage systems. To introduce cutting-edge materials and technologies into Li-ion batteries, Li-Fun has been working together with over 20 world-wide innovators in every segment of the battery industry. After eight years since establishment, not only can Li-Fun provide competitive solutions with reliable performance, but also strives to disrupt the conventional industry with Li-metal, solid-state, Na-ion and lithium titanium oxide solutions. More information can be found on the Li-Fun website at www.lifuntech.com.
About Amionx
Amionx is a leader in safe battery technology with headquarters in Carlsbad, CA. Our patented and proprietary Safe Core® technology helps prevent batteries from being the source of explosion or fire. This technology is transforming the current use of lithium-ion batteries and opening new market opportunities where lithium batteries have been excluded primarily due to safety concerns. More information can be found on the Amionx website at www.amionx.com.
Amionx Contact:
Bill Davidson
(888) 473-8500
info@amionx.com
Li-Fun Contact:
Ricky Chu
(86) 0731 2221 6802 (ext: 8020)
(86) 135 100 75409
rickychu@lifuntech.com
