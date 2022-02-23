Li-Fun and Amionx Sign Manufacturer Agreement for SafeCore

ZHUZHOU, China and CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Li-Fun and Amionx have entered into a manufacturer agreement that enables Li-Fun to produce batteries that include SafeCore by Amionx.

Patented and proprietary Safe Core® technology helps prevent batteries from being the source of explosion or fire.

As part of the agreement, Amionx has begun the technology transfer process of a SafeCore® design for an existing Li-Fun battery that is typically used in consumer electronics devices. The companies intend to simultaneously work on a new design for an upcoming product also intended for consumer electronics. Once technology transfer is complete, Li-Fun will be able to make and apply SafeCore in its factories and may provide batteries using the technology to licensees of Amionx.

"At Li-Fun, we value quality and place great priority on the safety of our products", said Kent Tu, CEO of Li-Fun. "This agreement with Amionx reflects this philosophy as SafeCore is truly innovative in its increased safety and the ability to enable new, more energy dense designs. Li-Fun strives to boldly innovate and be the market leader in advanced battery technology. We believe this agreement with Amionx will enable Li-Fun to create advanced designs that we will bring to the market together through excellent cooperation and teamwork"

"I'd like to welcome Li-Fun to the growing list of manufacturers who will now be able to produce batteries that include SafeCore," said Jenna King CEO of Amionx. "We have already been collaborating on a project for a commercial product, and the excellent team at Li-Fun shares our focus on innovation and safety. We look forward to supporting them in their goal to continue to win market share with excellent quality. As lithium-ion batteries are getting deployed in more applications, the number of safety-related incidents have also increased. Our passion at Amionx is to make lithium-ion batteries safer to enable more energy dense chemistries and flexibility in the design of battery packs."

SafeCore addresses the major events associate with thermal runaway in lithium-ion batteries which are overcharge and internal short as well as certain high temperature situations. The benefits of SafeCore are:

· Virtually no increase to the bill of materials for lithium-ion batteries

· No incremental capital cost

· Longer lifetime of battery

· Longer shelf life of battery

· Allows for design of smaller and lighter battery systems

· Applicable to other chemistries such as nano-silicon and lithium metal as well as solid state

About Li-Fun

Based in Hunan, China, Li-Fun Technology is committed to developing and manufacturing High-End Li-ion battery cells for consumer electronics, power batteries and energy storage systems. To introduce cutting-edge materials and technologies into Li-ion batteries, Li-Fun has been working together with over 20 world-wide innovators in every segment of the battery industry. After eight years since establishment, not only can Li-Fun provide competitive solutions with reliable performance, but also strives to disrupt the conventional industry with Li-metal, solid-state, Na-ion and lithium titanium oxide solutions. More information can be found on the Li-Fun website at www.lifuntech.com.

About Amionx

Amionx is a leader in safe battery technology with headquarters in Carlsbad, CA. Our patented and proprietary Safe Core® technology helps prevent batteries from being the source of explosion or fire. This technology is transforming the current use of lithium-ion batteries and opening new market opportunities where lithium batteries have been excluded primarily due to safety concerns. More information can be found on the Amionx website at www.amionx.com .

