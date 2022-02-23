James Avery Artisan Jewelry now open at Commons at Northpark

KERRVILLE, Texas, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, announces the opening of its new store in Midland at the Commons at Northpark. The new address is 2900 W Loop 250 N, Ste 105 – a relocation from Midland Park Mall.

"Our associates are excited to greet customers in the new bigger, brighter Midland store today," James Avery CEO John McCullough said. "This new location improves our guests' shopping experience with easier parking and access from 250. Plus, the extra space will let customers enjoy a bigger selection of our timeless jewelry."

The new store opens today, and visitors are invited to register for the gift card drawings. During the grand opening celebration Saturday, March 5 there will be drawings for 30 James Avery gift cards valued at $50, $100 or $500. Additionally, the first 100 guests will receive a gift with purchase.

Putting customer and associate safety first, the Midland store is following recommended COVID-19 health protocols and guidelines implemented in all James Avery stores. Store Manager Karen Rowe and her team are ready to welcome customers to shop in the new store or use the Contactless, Curbside Pickup or Buy Online, Pickup in Store options at JamesAvery.com. Store hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, bronze and gemstones. James Avery jewelry is designed and crafted by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Comfort and Hondo, Texas using the finest materials sourced worldwide. We are a multi-channel retailer with over 100 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available at JamesAvery.com, more over 220 Dillard's locations and Dillards.com. You can also find our designs at airport stores in Austin, Houston and Nashville, as well as select Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) locations.

About the Drawings – Odds of winning depend on total number of entries received. Thirty James Avery gift cards will be awarded: twenty-four $50 gift cards, three $100 gift cards, and three $500 gift cards. Entries accepted February 23 through March 5. Hourly drawings on March 5 between 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. during the Grand Opening Celebration at the Midland James Avery Artisan Jewelry store. No purchase necessary. Must be at least 13 years old to enter. Only one entry per person per day. Winners not eligible to win a subsequent gift card in the same promotion. Winners need not be present to win; however, if prize is not claimed within 14 days of drawing, prize will be awarded to an alternate winner. Associates and immediate family members not eligible for this gift promotion.

