Harrington Discovery Institute Opens Call for 2023 Harrington Scholar-Innovator Award Unique program for physician-scientists to advance promising discoveries into medicines

CLEVELAND, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals is now accepting Letters of Intent for the 2023 Harrington Scholar-Innovator Award for physician-scientists. The award offers successful applicants financial resources and expertise to advance their discoveries toward clinical trials. Intellectual property rights are retained by the award recipient or their institution. Up to 12 Scholar-Innovators will be selected to receive:

$100,000 guaranteed; opportunity to qualify for up to $1,100,000 in funding .

Drug and business development support from Harrington Discovery Institute's from Harrington Discovery Institute's Therapeutics Development Center (pharma-experienced industry leaders with a track record of bringing drugs to market).

A personalized drug development team and project manager dedicated to each scholar.

The call is open to physician-scientists at accredited academic medical centers, research institutions and universities in the United States and Canada. Selection criteria include innovation, creativity and potential for impact on human health. Applicants must have a doctorate in medicine. Award recipients will be selected by the Harrington Discovery Institute's Scientific Advisory Board and announced in first quarter 2023.

The deadline to submit a brief Letter of Intent is March 28, 2022 . The full application deadline, for those invited to submit, is May 30, 2022.

Learn more and apply to the 2023 Scholar-Innovator Award at: HarringtonDiscovery.org/funding/harrington-scholar-innovator

View original content:

SOURCE Harrington Discovery Institute