Goodside Health Strengthens Leadership Team with New Chief Medical Officer <span class="legendSpanClass">L. Gordon Moore, MD, brings more than 30 years of experience in redesigning ideal care to his leadership role</span>

AUSTIN, Texas and FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodside Health, the leading provider of in-school telehealth, virtual family care, and clinic-based pediatric urgent care, announced today that L Gordon Moore, M.D., has joined its leadership team as Chief Medical Officer.

Goodside Health partners with districts to bring on-demand telehealth and mental health services to schools at no cost to the district. These partnerships deliver equitable world-class care in the school nurse’s office, and their whole-child approach to care helps students live a healthier, happier, more engaged, and academically successful life. To learn more visit www.goodsidehealth.com. (PRNewsfoto/Goodside Health) (PRNewswire)

We are uniquely positioned to increase access to quality care for vulnerable people in our society. – L Gordon Moore, MD, Chief Medical Officer

Moore is a board-certified physician in Family Medicine and will drive the transition to value-based care by enhancing the organization's clinical infrastructure and programmatic development. He will report to Brian White, Chief Executive Officer.

"Dr. Moore's expertise and industry leadership are a natural fit with Goodside Health's purpose of closing the gaps in children's healthcare," said White. "It is an auspicious time for Goodside Health, and we look forward to the impact Dr. Moore will have across our innovative care delivery platforms."

Moore brings a passion for radically redesigning ideal primary care and population health practices as well as EMR and telemedicine innovation to Goodside Health.

"I'm thrilled to join a very talented, dedicated, and innovative team," said Moore. "We are uniquely positioned to increase access to quality care for vulnerable people in our society. The type of care delivered by Goodside Health, especially through telemedicine and other innovative programs, are the next steps in the evolution of healthcare."

Previously, Moore was the Senior Medical Director of Clinical Strategy and Value-Based Care for 3M Health Information Systems. He also served as a core faculty member for the Institute for Healthcare Improvement and co-led quality improvement initiatives for the New York City Department of Health & Mental Hygiene, among other roles for state health departments and managed care organizations. Moore received his Bachelor of Arts from Oberlin College and his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Rochester School of Medicine & Dentistry. He completed his residency in family medicine at Highland Hospital.

About Goodside Health

Goodside Health is advancing the delivery of pediatric care by partnering with communities to provide access to physical health, mental health, and telehealth services at school, at home, and in the clinic. Relentless advocates for expanding access to care and promoting health equity, Goodside Health leverages a Whole-Child Approach to care and lives our purpose of closing gaps in children's healthcare through innovation and execution. To learn more about Goodside Health, please visit www.goodsidehealth.com .

