Grata Closes $25 Million Round Led By Craft Ventures

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grata , the leading private company intelligence engine, today announced it has closed $25 million in its Series A funding round led by Craft Ventures , bringing its total funding to $35 million. Grata provides comprehensive coverage of private companies, featuring unparalleled information and nuanced contextual insights on millions of companies. The capital will accelerate Grata's ability to help savvy dealmakers unlock the traditionally hard-to-access data on middle market companies.

The U.S. middle market encompasses 99% of businesses and 50% of GDP but is historically overlooked because companies are hard to find and engage. Recent dynamics including the COVID-19 pandemic have caused more and more companies to go online making it possible to collect private company information at scale. That's why a growing number of professionals across private equity, investment banking, corporate development, and management consulting are now using Grata as their primary company intelligence solution.

Grata's product combines a web data acquisition engine that scans billions of websites and proprietary machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP) models that intuitively process unstructured information into nuanced, contextual insights on private companies. The result is a fast, modern, and simple search platform that empowers users to find the right insights into the most relevant businesses.

"Data is the key that unlocks value in the 21st century," said Jeff Fluhr, Co-Founder and General Partner, Craft Ventures. "Corporate dealmakers and institutional investors need robust, searchable, and accurate data to identify the needle-in-the-haystack opportunities within the myriad of companies. Grata has figured out how to aggregate, package, and deliver this data to customers in a scalable and repeatable way. And they've done this particularly well for middle market companies - the hardest segment to crack. We're delighted to partner with Grata, whose product will soon be in the hands of dealmakers everywhere."

Craft Ventures was joined by Teamworthy Ventures, Altai Ventures, and Eigen Ventures, with continued participation from Bling, Accomplice, and Touchdown Ventures as well as current and former M&A executives.

CEO Andrew Bocskocsky and COO Nevin Raj co-founded Grata to fix the glaring data gap in the U.S. private economy. They recognized that finding and transacting with the right middle market companies did not need to be a massive effort, creating Grata to be the difference maker. Former Harvard classmates Bocskocsky and Raj each brought to Grata real-world experience across the AI and technology and business development and investment spaces.

Grata raised seed funding in 2020, and has grown over 8x since January 2021.

"To put it simply, the middle market has been historically difficult to access," said Bocskocsky. "Our approach to this problem is entirely unique. Incumbents rely on manual processes and can't keep up with the scale of the middle market. Grata captures detailed private company information through advanced automated technology. There really is no comparison."

The company's latest round of funding will only sharpen its perspective on the private economy, further refining its machine learning models and accelerating product development.

"When you sign up with Grata, you can be sure that you're getting smarter and your data is getting better every single day," said Raj. "In the near future customers can expect some truly revolutionary product developments like private company financials, personalized recommendations, and new ways to contact business owners. Longer-term, anything is possible."

