Valvoline to Launch 3rd Annual Mechanics' Month Campaign Honoring Industry Specialists Internationally

LEXINGTON, Ky., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a global leader in vehicle care powering the future of mobility through innovative services and products, today announced the March launch of the brand's 3rd annual, world-wide Valvoline Mechanics' Month.

The month-long campaign will honor mechanics in numerous countries where the iconic vehicle care brand operates and will celebrate their importance as knowledgeable professionals critical to keeping engines running – and people moving forward. Participating countries will celebrate industry professionals through social media, giveaways, paid advertising and unique market-specific events to enhance consumer awareness.

"Last year's campaign recognized the role mechanics played in keeping essential personnel on the road," said Katie Reed Hurst, Valvoline Brand Manager, International Marketing. "Our focus for 2022 is about celebrating their significant role in keeping us all moving forward."

Valvoline has long been a supporter of mechanics through various programs and campaigns throughout its more than 150-year history. Since the inaugural launch of the Mechanics' Month initiative in 2020, participation has grown from 15 countries to an additional 50 expected for this year's observance. Valvoline leadership credits Mechanics' Month's overall uniqueness in the category and its broad reach and relevance as catalysts for increased adoption around the world.

"This initiative's resounding success is indicative of a communal appreciation for these skilled industry workers," added Hurst. "And with the opportunity this year for us all to follow our passions once again, we are encouraging the world to give a heartfelt thanks to mechanics as they will be there to take care of our vehicles – regardless of whatever is next."

Established in 1866, the Company introduced the world's first branded motor oil and over the years developed strong brand recognition and customer satisfaction ratings across multiple service and product channels. The Company operates and franchises nearly 1,600 service center locations, and is the No. 2 and No. 3 largest chain in the U.S. and Canada respectively by number of stores. With sales in more than 140 countries, Valvoline's solutions are available for every engine and drivetrain, including high-mileage and heavy-duty vehicles, and are offered at more than 70,000 locations worldwide. Creating the next generation of advanced automotive solutions, Valvoline has established itself as the world's No. 1 supplier of battery fluids to electric vehicle manufacturers, offering tailored products to help extend vehicle range and efficiency.

