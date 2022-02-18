Nevro to Participate in Wells Fargo 2022 MedTech R&D Spotlight Call Series

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that is delivering comprehensive, life-changing solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced that D. Keith Grossman, Nevro's Chairman, CEO and President, Rod MacLeod, Chief Financial Officer, and Dr. David Caraway, Chief Medical Officer, will participate in the Wells Fargo 2022 MedTech R&D Spotlight Call Series on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 10:00 am Eastern Time.

A webcast of this event, as well as an archived recording, will be available in the Investors section of Nevro's website at www.nevro.com.

About Nevro

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on delivering comprehensive, life-changing solutions that continue to set the standard for enduring patient outcomes in chronic pain treatment. The company started with a simple mission to help more patients suffering from debilitating pain and developed its proprietary 10 kHz Therapy, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic innovation that has impacted the lives of more than 80,000 patients globally. Nevro's comprehensive HFX™ spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform includes a Senza SCS system and support services for the treatment of chronic trunk and limb pain and painful diabetic neuropathy.

Senza®, Senza II®, and Senza Omnia™ are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro's proprietary 10 kHz Therapy. Nevro's unique support services provide every patient with an HFX Coach™ throughout their pain relief journey and every physician with HFX Cloud™ insights for enhanced patient and practice management.

