MEDIA ALERT! Discovery Behavioral Health Hosts 'COVID 19 Fatigue: Still Coping,' A Free-To-The- Public Webinar on Friday, Feb. 18, 11 am PT Mental health professionals to provide practical tips and answer questions from the public about managing stress and fatigue during the pandemic

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Behavioral Health will host a free Q&A video webcast, "COVID-19 Fatigue: Still Coping," tomorrow, Friday, Feb, 18 at 11 am PT. The live online event will feature a panel of professionals discussing mental health topics related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including emotional health and well-being, how to manage stress and anxiety with concrete coping skills, and ways to combat the feeling of fatigue. A Q&A session with the attending audience will follow the panel discussion.

According to panelist Andrea Piazza, Director of Virtual Programming for Center for Discovery and Discovery Mood & Anxiety Program, "Pandemic fatigue is an inescapable reality of our modern world. It's something many of us have been tolerating for such a long time that it's become akin to a personality trait; however, there are effective, research-based methods to cope with stress that are endorsed by mental health professionals."

Piazza, who is a licensed mental health counselor, offers three practical tips for coping with COVID fatigue:

Zoom Exhaustion & Fatigue Scale Check In With Yourself: On a scale of 1-10 where 10 is the worst, how bad is my pandemic anxiety right now? If you're struggling specifically with blue-screen or zoom burnout, take the following assessment and think of ways to set limits around screen time: Write It Out: Journal and put your worries onto a piece of paper. Next, use a highlighter to mark the thoughts that are not realistic, such as "I will just have to wait to start living my life until the pandemic is over." Although the feelings behind this thought are valid, it's not fair or healthy to continually push back the start date of your life. Make A Plan: What are three small things you can start doing to feel like you again? Plan for when and how to do them in a way that is not emotionally exhausting and preferable simple. For example, you love trying new food but you're still not comfortable sitting in restaurants because the consistently shifting CDC guidelines and mask mandates make

Additional COVID-related mental health topics will be discussed during the event. Piazza will be joined on the panel by:

Jen Carvalho , VP, Operations, DBH Substance Use Division

Cameron Bolish , CEO, , CEO, PaRC (Prevention and Recovery Center)

Peter Fowler , Director of Education, Discovery Mood & Anxiety Program

Dr. Celisa Flores (Moderator), Clinical Outreach Representative, Center for Discovery

Those who are interested in attending the free webinar can register at Eventbrite.

