Unique Distinctions create packaging program, planting trees in conjunction with purchase of sustainable packaging

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Unique Distinctions Inc. is pleased to announce an exclusive new packaging program; "Package & Plant", in partnership with Vermont based non-profit company One Tree Planted. The new program will facilitate, to clients of Unique Distinctions Inc., the benefit of planting trees in conjunction with purchases of sustainable packaging from the company.

Each tree planting program can be customized to suit projects big or small with the added optional capability of being showcased directly on packaging literature to promote sustainable product positioning for brands alike.

Example Programs:

o 5,000 Bottles/Tubes = x Trees Planted

o 10,000 Bottles/Tubes = x Trees Planted

o 100,000 Bottles/Tubes = x Trees Planted

Evan McVittie, Innovation & Marketing Manager of Unique Distinctions stated:

"We're actively collaborating with brand owners to reduce their supply chain footprint as much as possible. We're creating sustainable packaging and finding unique ways to make sure its economical. During development – many of our clients expressed the desire not only to reduce, but also, to give back -



So we designed this new UDI program to be a simple way for our partners to get involved in global reforestation that can be included in part of their overall sustainability efforts."

About Unique Distinctions Inc.:

Unique Distinctions Inc. is a Global packaging firm specializing in custom design, manufacture and supply chain optimization for packaging leading consumer brands.

Find More Information about Package & Plant here:

https://www.udinc.ca/package-plant

About One Tree Planted:

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) non-profit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. To learn more, visit

http://onetreeplanted.org/

View original content:

SOURCE Unique Distinctions Inc.