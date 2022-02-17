Tena Hermance joins SSDM as Director of Agency Experience

TROY, Mich., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SSDM, an award-winning digital marketing agency, welcomed Tena Hermance on January 17, 2022 as Director of Agency Experience.

With a resume that includes some of Detroit's big-name agencies, Hermance has always been at the leading edge of agency and client growth.

SSDM CEO and founder, Nick Skislak met Hermance when they were both at Campbell-Ewald. They impressed each other and stayed in touch over the years, looking for an opportunity to work together again.

"SSDM is at an exciting point in its continued growth and evolution, and an optimal client partnership experience is a priority for us. Tena's track record of client success is due to her ability to connect on a collaborative and strategic level, so we know she will aid us in creating systems that put the client's best interest even more at the forefront," says Skislak. "Tena shares our belief in the power of sales and marketing integration, and she really understands the B2B marketplace. Tena's joining SSDM fulfills a dream I've had for over a decade; I'm grateful and humbled."

Michael J. Taylor II, SSDM partner and creative director adds, "Tena's superpower is that she welcomes challenges with no fear. This is one of SSDM's main pillar philosophies, so we are excited to take full advantage of her knowledge of the agency business. Tena will add a rich dimension and value to the client experience at SSDM."

A former vice president and management supervisor at Campbell-Ewald, Hermance was SVP and strategic brand leader at Doner prior to becoming "chief everything officer" at Tenacity Marketing, where she led the marketing efforts of a variety of regional and national clients, for everything from CRM strategy to CX automations and strategic lead-generation initiatives.

At SSDM, Hermance will be responsible for improving agency processes to more ideally align with expanded services, and facilitate more robust and collaborative client partnerships. Additionally, she will play a key role in enhancing the award-winning agency culture so SSDM continues to attract and retain the best talent. Hermance will take the lead on management and partnership with all clients in order to maintain the highest level of satisfaction with every aspect of their alliance with SSDM. "Helping them find that magic intersection of efficiency, collaboration and results is an endeavor I'm ready for and extremely excited to dig in with. Nick and his leadership team have a mutual respect and rapport that are rare in this industry. I knew quickly that I wanted to be in that mix and help them achieve new heights."

About SSDM

SSDM, a performance-based agency of 25 employees, founded in 2008, is focused on delivering measurable outcomes. With a marketing-first approach and experts and expertise in search, social, lead generation, data analysis and strategy development, SSDM is a nationally recognized industry leader, the 2019 Interactive Marketing Association's Best Small Interactive Agency of the Year, 2020 U.S. Social Media Award winner, and Crain's 2020 Cool Places to Work awardee.

