Teleport Builds Executive Depth with Appointment of Hector Hernandez as Chief Revenue Officer; Alliances and Product Leadership Additions Executive appointments include Phil Simpson to VP of Alliances and Xin Ding to VP of Product

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleport, the Access Plane company, today announced the appointment of Hector Hernandez as Chief Revenue Officer as well as the selection of Phil Simpson as Vice President of Alliances and Xin Ding as Vice President of Product. These latest executive appointments strengthen the firm's executive team as it builds a market leadership role in remote infrastructure access and further accelerates product development to deliver the easiest, most secure way to access an organization's complete IT infrastructure.

Hernandez joins Teleport as the company's first Chief Revenue Officer, bringing nearly a decade of experience leading revenue teams, and will oversee sales operations, new account acquisitions, customer account management, and the indirect sales channel. Prior to joining Teleport as CRO, Hernandez served as CRO at Traceable, where he still serves as a Go-to-Market advisor. Previously, he was SVP of Worldwide Sales at LaunchDarkly. Hector is already building out the go-to-market team, with Erica Grijalva recently joining as Director of Sales for the West region.

As VP of Alliances, Simpson will build and manage a comprehensive ecosystem of partners to deliver strong long-term go-to-market strategies and initiatives for Teleport. Simpson brings 20 years of experience having previously led business and channel development for information technology services and software development companies, including Microsoft, F5, and cloud native startups Portworx and Mesosphere (D2IQ).

Ding's focus as VP of Product will be on improving the user experience and decreasing the time-to-value for customers. Prior to joining Teleport, Ding was the Head of Product at FOSSA, a modern open source management and security company, where he built the product, design, and customer engineering functions. Additionally, he has held engineering roles specializing in embedded systems and cryptography.

"Hector brings a proven track record of building high-performing teams at fast-growing technology companies, which is a perfect fit for Teleport today," said Ev Kontsevoy, co-founder and CEO at Teleport. "With Hector coming on board as our first Chief Revenue Officer, along with the expertise of Phil and Xin joining our leadership team, we can deliver on Teleport's mission and grow to continuously meet the secure access infrastructure needs of our customers today and into the future."

In their new roles, these executive hires will work to further Teleport's mission of enabling engineers to quickly access any resource anywhere. In addition to working to further Teleport's mission, these executive appointments serve as a testament to the company's continued momentum. From 2020 to 2021, Teleport nearly tripled its annual recurring revenue, nearly doubled its customer base, and has grown to nearly 160 employees since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There is tremendous opportunity in solving the problem of complexity today's engineers face in their computing environments," said Hector Hernandez, Chief Revenue Officer at Teleport. "Teleport is uniquely positioned in the market to address this problem with an open source solution built to scale along with our customers' needs and innovations."

In addition to these executive appointments, Teleport also appointed Michael Ferranti as Chief Marketing Officer in the fourth quarter of 2021. Ferranti joined Teleport from Portworx, where he spent nearly four years as VP of Product Marketing and Corporate Marketing, and is responsible for planning, developing, and executing Teleport's marketing strategy.

Teleport, the Access Plane company, consolidates the four essential infrastructure access capabilities every security-conscious organization needs: connectivity, authentication, authorization, and audit. Teleport's unique approach is not only more secure but also improves developer productivity. Teleport is used by leading companies including Elastic, Samsung, NASDAQ, and IBM. The company is backed by Kleiner Perkins, Y Combinator and S28 Capital. Headquartered in Oakland, California, the company embraces a remote-first work culture.

