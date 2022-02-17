SuperCom To Present at Aegis Virtual Conference

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IOT and Cybersecurity sectors, today announced that it will present a company overview at the Aegis Capital Corp. Virtual Conference on February 23, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST.

SuperCom's presentation will be available by request to Aegis throughout the conference from February 23 to 25, 2022. The slide deck will also be made available on SuperCom's website at http://www.supercom.com.

To access the event, please follow the link: Aegis Virtual Conference .

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a leading global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secured Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers advanced, secure mobile payments ranging from mobile wallet to mobile POS, using a set of components and platforms to enable secure mobile payments and financial services. SuperCom is a global provider of a superior all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile PureSecurity advanced solutions suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation.

SuperCom's website: http://www.supercom.com

SuperCom Investor Relations:

ir@supercom.com

