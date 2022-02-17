SIGNET JEWELERS ANNOUNCES TIMING OF FISCAL 2022 FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) intends to announce its fourth quarter results at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

On that date there will be a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and a simultaneous audio webcast available at www.signetjewelers.com.

The call details are:

Toll Free US Dial-in: 1-844-750-4866

International Dial-In: +1 412-317-5109

Conference call participants may also pre-register at:

https://dpregister.com/sreg/10163859/f174f05343

Contacts:

Vinnie Sinisi

SVP Investor Relations & Treasury

+1 330 665 6530

vincent.sinisi@signetjewelers.com

Colleen Rooney

Chief Communications & ESG Officer

+1 330 668 5932

colleen.rooney@signetjewelers.com

View original content:

SOURCE Signet Jewelers Ltd.