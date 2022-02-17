Payments Platform and Modern Fintech Legal Executive, Christine Habeeb, Joins Tango Card as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel

SEATTLE, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tango Card, a leading digital rewards and incentives provider, announces Christine Habeeb has joined the company as its first full-time Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel. Habeeb brings years of deep and relevant domain experience and unique product collaboration background that has become so necessary in nimble, fast moving payments companies today. Prior to Tango Card, Habeeb was Senior Corporate Counsel, Payments at Amazon and Product Counsel at Stripe.

Christine Habeeb, Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel at Tango Card (PRNewswire)

"It's incredibly interesting. For so long, companies have viewed security, compliance, and legal as purely 'costs of doing business' and 'things that slow us down,'" says David Leeds, CEO and Founder of Tango card. "Data protection, cyber-crime, and the myriad regulations covering money movement have all become more challenging over the last few years as software and technology have redefined the way we live, work, transact, and buy. Companies that understand this and recognize that addressing these issues effectively is core to product and business viability will win long term," continues Leeds. "We wanted to find someone with very strong legal experience and vision. But we also set out to find someone with experience working directly with product teams to help us continue to lead from the front of the industry. The leadership team, our board, and I knew almost instantly that Christine was one of a kind, and we were thrilled she agreed to join us," Leeds concludes.

Habeeb was impressed by the talent of Tango Card's executive team and the strength of their long-term vision: "It only took a few conversations to convince me that this would be a great move. If you look at the company history, Tango Card has always been a step ahead in terms of anticipating customer needs and addressing market changes in a way that navigates the complex and rapidly changing legal environment. You don't often find such a deep appreciation for long term sustainability and growth within the FinTech space. I'm honored to be working with such a talented and ambitious team to build the next generation of Tango Card products."

The legal and compliance departments will continue to grow to support the company's expanding product capabilities, predicated on its acquisition of 40+ state money transmission licenses.

About Tango Card

Tango Card is the leader in fulfilling digital rewards and incentives. We rank 44 in the GeekWire 200 list of Pacific Northwest startups. We bundle easy-to-use technology, great rewards, and expert service to help companies achieve desired business results and get the most out of their programs. Our Rewards as a Service (RaaS®) API, Rewards Genius web portal, digital choice products including Reward Link®, and our robust reward delivery platform support thousands of enterprise clients in the U.S. and globally. For more information, visit www.tangocard.com.

