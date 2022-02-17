Notification of major holdings in Kindred Group plc

VALETTA, Malta, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group plc ("Kindred") hereby announces that it, on 16 February 2022, has received a notification of major holdings in Kindred from Corvex Management LP., a company with its registered office in New York, USA.

According to the notification, Corvex Management LP. holds 5.29% of the shares and voting rights in Kindred as of 11 February 2022. Corvex Management LP. serves as investment adviser to investment funds and accounts, including Corvex Master Fund LP. and Corvex Select Equity Master Fund LP., which own the securities reported in the notification.

A copy of the notification can be found on Kindred's website: https://www.kindredgroup.com/investors/the-share/major-holdings .

This information is information that Kindred Group plc is obliged to make public pursuant to the Listing Rules published by the Malta Financial Services Authority under the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta).

For more information:

Patrick Kortman, Head of Corporate Development & Investor Relations, +46 723 877 438

Linda Lyth, Investor Relations Manager, +46 767 681 337

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3509164/1536849.pdf Press release - Notification of major holdings

View original content:

SOURCE Kindred Group